TREASURE is preparing for their highly anticipated comeback with a fresh album, sparking excitement among fans. Initially teased with a spoiler, the group’s announcement caught everyone off guard.

Adding to the anticipation, a subsequent teaser unveiled the album’s release date.

On May 15, 2024, YG Entertainment released another spoiler teaser for TREASURE’s much-awaited return. Alongside this teaser, the album’s release date was revealed, setting fans abuzz with excitement.

The teaser image featured a warning – ‘Wild behavior detected’ – intensifying curiosity around the album’s concept. It’s assumed that the official release date mentioned is May 28, 2024.

While details remain limited, fans eagerly anticipate the group’s return with another set of dynamic tracks.

TREASURE makes a return

Previously, a brief video teaser for the group’s comeback pleasantly surprised fans. The caption “MY LOVE IS LIKE ________” against a black backdrop hints at the upcoming album’s concept.

TREASURE’s return follows a nine-month hiatus since their last album, Reboot, released in 2023.

Ten members of the K-pop boy band TREASURE, Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan, were formed by YG Entertainment in 2019.

TREASURE is a 10-member boy group under YG Entertainment. Their debut in 2020 with the single album The First Step: Chapter One marked the beginning of their The First Step series, with subsequent instalments released over five months.

They were formed in 2019 through a reality show called YG Treasure Box. The show featured trainees competing for a spot in the group, which initially started as seven members but ultimately became 12.

TREASURE released their full studio album

In 2021, TREASURE released its first full studio album, titled The First Step: Treasure Effect, featuring ten tracks, including the title track “My Treasure.”

The album also included their single albums, The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two, and Chapter Three.

Their second full album, Reboot, released in 2023 alongside the title track “Bona Bona,” coincided with their second world tour, named after the album.