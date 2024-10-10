SINGAPORE: Travellers, get ready to grab affordable tickets from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget carrier, Scoot, for your next trip to Europe and Asia, starting Oct 25. The airlines announced on Wednesday (October 9) that they will launch their biggest travel fair, offering more than 420,000 discounted tickets both online and at a three-day event in Suntec City.

The discounts will cover selected Scoot flights from November 2024 to October 2025, and SIA flights from January to September 2025, as reported by The Straits Times. This includes over 200,000 round-trip tickets available in business class, premium economy, and economy class from SIA. Among the 78 global destinations are new routes to Brussels and London Gatwick, alongside services to Beijing Daxing International Airport.

For Scoot, the discounted fares will include flights across the Asia-Pacific and European regions. New locations, including Kertajati in Indonesia, Koh Samui in Thailand, and Melaka in Malaysia, will also be available.

One-way tickets in economy and ScootPlus will start at a low price of S$71, covering 57 destinations, including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Online sales will be available until Nov 7 on the SIA and Scoot websites and mobile apps, as well as through their chosen travel agents.

The in-person travel fair will take place from Oct 25 to 27 at halls 401 and 402 of the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will feature discounted tickets and special travel deals from participating travel agents and partners. Attendees will find discounted tickets and special travel offers from participating travel agents and partners.

Those attending the fair will also have a chance to win exciting prizes in a lucky draw. Three pairs of SIA business class round-trip tickets to Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Istanbul, along with hotel stays, will be given away.

Other prizes include SIA business class round-trip tickets, which include hotel stays in Bangkok, Phuket, and Male, along with Scoot vouchers valued at up to S$5,000.

For frequent flyers, the top spender on the airlines’ lifestyle rewards app, Kris+, will receive a four-day, three-night getaway to the Maldives. KrisShop will also introduce new merchandise, including limited-edition figurines with a “new mystery character.”

To learn more about SIA’s promotions and the travel fair, check here.

Scoot’s travel deals will be available on its website starting Oct 25. /TISG

Read also: Indonesia offers visa-free entry to Singapore PRs to access Batam, Bintan, and Karimun Islands

Featured image by Depositphotos