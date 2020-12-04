Home News Featured News Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung rolls up his sleeves and drives Thomson-East...

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung rolls up his sleeves and drives Thomson-East Coast Line MRT

The train Mr Ong drove is an automated and driverless train but the minister noted that there may be occasions that staff are required to drive the train

Photos: Ong Ye Kung FB

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG PoliticsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung rolled up his sleeves and drove an MRT train at Mandai depot, along the Thomson-East Coast Line, on Thursday (3 Dec).

Sharing a video of him steering the train on Facebook, Mr Ong said that he was closely supervised by SMRT staff, Yunos. The train Mr Ong drove was an automated and driverless train but the minister noted that there may be occasions that staff are required to drive the train.

Mr Ong also promoted the “exciting” career opportunities available in the transport industry and highlighted the career path his “driving instructor” Mr Yunos took. Mr Yunos studied mechanical engineering in Singapore Polytechnic and Nanyang Technological University before joining SMRT.

Aside from serving as an instructor, Mr Yunos has experience in other roles in SMRT like managing station operations and supporting backend control operations.

- Advertisement -

Mr Yunos teaching Mr Ong how to steer the train (Photos: Ong Ye Kung FB)

Mr Ong, a former civil servant, made his first foray into politics in the 2011 General Election, when he was in the People’s Action Party team that contested in Aljunied GRC. In a historic upset, the Workers’ Party () won the GRC, making history by being the first opposition party to be elected in a multi-member constituency.

Following the electoral defeat, Mr Ong continued to work at the NTUC. He was promoted to Deputy Secretary-General before being elected into the NTUC’s Central Committee.

He left the NTUC for the private sector in 2013. Two years later, he contested as part of the team in Sembawang GRC, which was considered a “safer” ward. The team won and Mr Ong became a Member of Parliament (MP) for the GRC. He was re-elected in the 2020 election.

Mr Ong was one of the few MPs to be promoted to full minister in their first term in Parliament. He was given the Education portfolio. In the most recent Cabinet line-up after the July election, he was made Transport Minister.

University students thank ex-Education Minister Ong Ye Kung after he takes on Transport portfolio

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

It’s past 11 pm but elderly blind man is going door-to-door to sell biscuits

Singapore -- A Facebook user has posted about meeting an elderly blind man who was  on his way to sell biscuits to a regular customer at his block even though it was past 11 at night. In the post on Tuesday (Dec...
View Post
Featured News

PM’s libel suit: TOC editor explains why he did not take down article

Singapore -- On the third day (Dec 2) of the libel suit filed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu said he would have complied with a letter of demand from PM Lee’s office to...
View Post
Featured News

PM-designate Heng Swee Keat also told P6 pupils that their future does not depend on one exam

Amid the criticism Education Minister Lawrence Wong is facing after telling Primary 6 pupils that they are not defined by their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scores, some observers have pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat made similar...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet