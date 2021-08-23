Traffic halted as Kamala Harris transferred from Paya Lebar Air Base to Shangri-La Hotel

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Videos of traffic along Singapore roads at a standstill while United States vice president Kamala Harris was whisked from Paya Lebar Air Base to Shangri-La Hotel is circulating online.

Ms Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday morning and was welcomed by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The U.S. Embassy of Singapore noted in a Facebook post that Ms Harris would be giving a speech on U.S. foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday morning (Aug 24).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of the motorcade, including traffic police and auxiliary police, ferrying the U.S. second-in-command from Paya Lebar Air Base to Shangri-La-Hotel, which she will be staying at until Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported that the VVIP motorcade consisted of Ms Harris’ entourage of 20 staff and security officers.

The video showed all other road users along Beach Road halted as the entourage was given priority.

Another video posted on YouTube showed the motorcade arriving near Shangri-La Hotel.

Ms Harris’ arrival was greeted with pedestrians along footpaths waving enthusiastically and recording the momentous event on their phones.

A video by a pedestrian caught a glimpse of Ms Harris looking out her window in one of the black Chevrolet Suburbans.

The armoured government official vehicles were flown into Singapore and did not bear local licence plates.

It is Ms Harris’ first official trip to Asia, which aims to bolster U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

She will be heading to Vietnam on Tuesday before going back on Thursday (Aug 26). Ms Harris is the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam. /TISG

