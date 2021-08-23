Viral: Shanmugam shares Malaysian army video showing what it would do to enemies, posted during NDP

Home News Viral: Shanmugam shares Malaysian army video showing what it would do to...

Singapore — A video from the Malaysian caught the eye of and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who shared it on his Facebook account on Sunday night (Aug 22). It has since gone , getting over 1,600 shares and 1,800 comments by Monday morning.

At the beginning of his post, Mr Shanmugam noted that the video had been uploaded during Singapore’s National Day Parade.

“This is a video uploaded by Tentera Darat Malaysia (Army), as our NDP was going on,” he wrote. “It is about a Malaysian Army para troop exercise, to secure two crossing sites.”

He further pointed out that “interestingly,” the commanding officer in the video is heard speaking in English, and that the subtitles are in English as well.

“The Commander says that the securing of the two crossing sites will allow Division forces to punch through to the centre of gravity of the enemy; and they must fight to the last drop of blood,” wrote the minister.

However, he added at the end, “The video doesn’t show much by way of tech or platforms or tactics. Instead the focus seems to be on what the Commander says the Malaysian Army will do to the enemy.”

The video, which runs a little over four minutes, is accompanied by dramatic music and explosive graphics at the beginning.

“We will face a tough, stubborn enemy,” the Malaysian army commander says. “Speed is essential. Bold action! Fight to the last drop of the blood!

By hook or by crook, we seize, we secure and we hold the crossing sites. Do or die mission!”

This is then followed by a photo montage of soldiers in their ranks as well as various weapons.

“No mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great. Duty first,” the video reads at the end.

Mr Shanmugam’s post may have stirred some patriotic sentiments from netizens, many of whom replied in the following vein:

Others suggested that Singapore do the same during Malaysia’s National Day, which is at the end of this month (Aug 31).

Some netizens said they were puzzled as to why Mr Shanmugam shared the video.

One Malaysian commenter, on the other hand, calmly pointed out that, “Military exercises are regular occurrences.”

/TISG

