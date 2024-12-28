CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News SG Politics

Toddlers’ playground ordeal at Rivervale Shore sparks concerns and calls for witness

ByKhalis Rifhan

December 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: A disturbing incident occurred earlier in the week at the Rivervale Shores playground in Sengkang, where a two-year-old girl was injured with cuts on her head after she was struck by a falling metal object.

The incident first surfaced on social media when sgfollowsall.backup shared a note from a follower. The note is believed to be from the injured toddler’s parents, who recounted the traumatic events that unfolded at the playground.

They described the shocking incident that happened on Dec 24 at 12.30 pm, stating that the metal object “flew out of nowhere” and hit their child.

“Dear neighbours, while playing at this playground this morning, our two-year-old got hit in the head by a metal piece that flew out of nowhere, resulting in a laceration on her head,” said the parents in a note that was shared on sgfollowsall.backup Instagram page.

Photo: Instagram screengrab / Sgfollowsall.backup

The parents also suspected that it might have been a case of high-rise litter and have since lodged a police report.

See also  Woman throws killer litter like pots and computer from Bishan flat, jailed 6 weeks

“There was no one else at the playground at the time so it could have been high-rise litter. We have lodged a police report, and they are investigating. Just to highlight to you guys to be careful especially kids. Could have been anyone,” added the parents.

The Workers’ Party member of parliament for Sengkang GRC, Louis Chua, also visited the playground and expressed his concern about the incident in a video shared on his Facebook page on Dec 26.

“Like many of you, I’m very concerned about the case of a little girl who was hit by a metal object here at the playground at Rivervale Shores,” said MP Chua in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“I think it appears that the metal object is similar to one of these hooks that are being used to secure the irrigation pipes (pic below).”

Photo: Facebook screengrab / ChuaKhengWee

MP Chua also encouraged anyone with information or witnesses to the incident to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

See also  'Luckily I’m not dead yet' — says woman after her upstairs neighbour drops bag of rubbish that almost landed on her head

“I also encourage anybody who happened to be in the vicinity on December 24th or even at other times around the estate if you have any information or anything that could perhaps help the authorities in solving this case, please do come forward and provide the necessary information or evidence.”

MP Chua added that many are concerned about the incident and the Sengkang Town Council will also be working closely with the authorities to render their assistance to investigations.

AsiaOne reported that the Singapore Police Force received a call for assistance at 11.15 am on the day of the incident at the ground floor area between Block 172D and Block 173A of Sengkang East Drive.

In the same media article, the police shared that the two-year-old child was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and the case is still under investigation.

ByKhalis Rifhan

Related Post

Home News

CCCS halts review of proposed SRS changes after banks withdraw application

December 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Comfort DelGro luxury taxi fare set to increase from next month

December 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Politics

Budget 2025 statement to be delivered on 18 Feb

December 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia

Singapore billionaire investigated in Bangladesh on money laundering and other charges

December 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Syfe users’ top Singapore stock picks: DBS, SIA, OCBC

December 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Changi Airport Group to welcome Lim Ming Yan as the new chairman in April 2025

December 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

PSA Singapore surpasses 40 million TEUs in 2024, setting new milestone

December 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.