SINGAPORE: A disturbing incident occurred earlier in the week at the Rivervale Shores playground in Sengkang, where a two-year-old girl was injured with cuts on her head after she was struck by a falling metal object.

The incident first surfaced on social media when sgfollowsall.backup shared a note from a follower. The note is believed to be from the injured toddler’s parents, who recounted the traumatic events that unfolded at the playground.

They described the shocking incident that happened on Dec 24 at 12.30 pm, stating that the metal object “flew out of nowhere” and hit their child.

“Dear neighbours, while playing at this playground this morning, our two-year-old got hit in the head by a metal piece that flew out of nowhere, resulting in a laceration on her head,” said the parents in a note that was shared on sgfollowsall.backup Instagram page.

The parents also suspected that it might have been a case of high-rise litter and have since lodged a police report.

“There was no one else at the playground at the time so it could have been high-rise litter. We have lodged a police report, and they are investigating. Just to highlight to you guys to be careful especially kids. Could have been anyone,” added the parents.

The Workers’ Party member of parliament for Sengkang GRC, Louis Chua, also visited the playground and expressed his concern about the incident in a video shared on his Facebook page on Dec 26.

“Like many of you, I’m very concerned about the case of a little girl who was hit by a metal object here at the playground at Rivervale Shores,” said MP Chua in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“I think it appears that the metal object is similar to one of these hooks that are being used to secure the irrigation pipes (pic below).”

MP Chua also encouraged anyone with information or witnesses to the incident to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

“I also encourage anybody who happened to be in the vicinity on December 24th or even at other times around the estate if you have any information or anything that could perhaps help the authorities in solving this case, please do come forward and provide the necessary information or evidence.”

MP Chua added that many are concerned about the incident and the Sengkang Town Council will also be working closely with the authorities to render their assistance to investigations.

AsiaOne reported that the Singapore Police Force received a call for assistance at 11.15 am on the day of the incident at the ground floor area between Block 172D and Block 173A of Sengkang East Drive.

In the same media article, the police shared that the two-year-old child was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and the case is still under investigation.