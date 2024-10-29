KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, SHINee’s Minho recently shared stories about his trainee days with Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk on a YouTube video.

The video, titled “Minho exposes Super Junior (Crazy reveals, please return),” was uploaded on Oct 28.

Minho said, “I believe it was back in middle school,” recalling his first meeting with Donghae and Eunhyuk.

“At first, my parents were against me joining SM Entertainment, so I had to quit. After about a year and a half, I returned, and I had grown taller than before.

When Donghae saw me again, he playfully hit me and said, ‘Why did you get taller?’”

Laughing, Donghae responded, “I must have been so envious of you,” while Eunhyuk added, “You really did grow all of a sudden.”

Mom was fond of Minho

Eunhyuk shared how they ended up sharing a dorm with Minho, as there was no one else to room with him.

Donghae remembered, “My mom didn’t like it when I stayed out overnight, but she was very fond of Minho. I didn’t want to be away from him, so I asked my parents if he could stay with me.”

Minho then revealed more about his parents’ views on his early career days, adding humorously, “My parents liked nearly every celebrity, but they weren’t thrilled when these guys debuted.

They were strict about sleepovers, but Donghae and Eunhyuk kept promising to take good care of me. One night turned into many, and while I enjoyed it, my mom wasn’t as happy about it.”

Multi-talented

Choi Minho is a South Korean rapper, singer, composer, and actor who goes by Minho. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group SHINee, which debuted in 2008.

Minho is well-known for his captivating charisma, impressive rap abilities, and commanding stage presence. He has contributed to SHINee’s numerous hit songs, including “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer,” and “Sherlock.”