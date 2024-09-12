Three Tuas South properties up for sale, valued at $36 million

SINGAPORE: Real estate firm JLL has announced the sale of three industrial properties in Tuas South, collectively valued at $36 million. These properties are located at 9 Tuas South Street 9, 10 Tuas South Street 10, and 11 Tuas South Street 9, each priced at $12 million.

The properties are approved for Business 2 (B2) usage under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan 2019. Each site is designed for industrial activities, with high-ceiling structures equipped with overhead cranes, making them suitable for warehousing and crane storage.

One of the key selling points is the proximity of these properties to major transport routes and the future Tuas Mega Port, enhancing their appeal for businesses in industrial and logistics operations.

The first site at 9 Tuas South Street 9 features a three-storey detached factory with a gross floor area (GFA) of 65,000 square feet, set on a 90,000-square-foot plot. It has a private leasehold tenure with 11 years remaining, making it a valuable option for potential buyers.

Similar to 9 Tuas South Street, another property at 11 Tuas South Street 9 is also a detached factory, comprising both two- and three-storey sections with comparable land and GFA. It is not bound by JTC regulations, which could make it attractive for rental opportunities.

The third property, at 10 Tuas South Street 10, offers a larger land area of 130,000 square feet, with a GFA of 77,000 square feet. It includes a four-storey and single-storey factory, as well as a workers’ dormitory, with approval to operate until 2026. The property is under a JTC leasehold, also with 11 years left.