International Business & Economy

“They can stop raising GST if they want to, simple as that”: Netizens say basic necessities should be exempted from GST

screengrab from Facebook photo / @Parliament

"There shouldn't even be a GST on basic food like rice in the first place," wrote one. "Exempt basic necessities from GST if they truly want to help," said another.

By Beatrice Del Rosario
In response to news of NTUC FairPrice’s 15% discount on rice in lieu of inflation, Singaporeans are calling for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase to be called off, with some even giving alternative solutions such as exempting basic necessities from the tariff.

On Friday (Oct 28), an online news page shared a screengrab of a Twitter post sharing news of NTUC FairPrice giving customers a 15% discount on rice in response to inflation. “The Government should follow suit by not raising GST,” read the Facebook post of Wake Up, Singapore. “It isn’t too late to stop the GST hike.”

Singapore is set to raise the GST, which is currently at seven per cent to eight per cent come January 1 of 2023.

Many online users took to the comments section of the Facebook post to share their two cents on the matter. While a handful found the 15% rice discount to be insufficient, others called for the GST hike to be called off.

“There shouldn’t even be a GST on basic food like rice in the first place,” wrote one. “Exempt basic necessities from GST if they truly want to help,” said another.

One netizen even pointed out the reality of some Singaporeans, saying, “So many (are) trying to make it week to week.”

Another put things more plainly, writing, “They can stop raising the GST if they want(ed to)–simple as that.”

Singapore is also projected to raise its GST TO nine per cent come January 1 of 2024.

