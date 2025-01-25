SINGAPORE: Since its launch in 2012, Grab has rapidly become a vital force in Singapore’s digital ecosystem. What started as a ride-hailing service has expanded into a comprehensive “super-app,” reshaping daily life and fostering innovation. Today, Grab plays a central role in driving economic growth, providing essential services, and creating new opportunities across the city-state.

A major economic contributor

A 2025 report published by the Oxford Economics website entitled “The Economic Impact of Grab in Singapore” reflected that on-demand services, including ride-hailing and food delivery, have made a significant impact on Singapore’s economy. In 2023, these services contributed a remarkable S$5.2 billion to the national GDP. This economic value is generated through direct transactions on the app and the wider supply chains supported by Grab’s platform.

The app’s ecosystem has also enabled 117,000 earning opportunities, helping to generate S$2.5 billion in household income.

Additionally, Grab’s influence extends beyond its operations. For every person employed directly by Grab, six other individuals are supported in other sectors of the economy, amplifying its impact. For every S$10 of GDP generated by Grab’s services, an additional S$6 worth of economic activity is created in Singapore’s broader economy, demonstrating the far-reaching effects of its platform.

Empowering partners and fostering digital inclusion

Grab’s success lies in its direct economic contributions and its ability to connect a wide range of partners to the digital economy. Through its super-app, Grab has created new pathways for income generation and economic participation, particularly for small businesses and independent workers.

Merchant partners can take advantage of digital tools that facilitate online ordering, marketing, and efficient delivery services. These features empower small businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world, allowing them to reach broader customer bases and operate more efficiently. Meanwhile, driver- and delivery partners enjoy flexible work opportunities, helping to support a diverse range of individuals who depend on these earnings.

Fueling innovation and growth in Singapore

Grab’s expansive network, which connects millions of consumers and service providers, offers a unique platform for continued innovation tailored to Singapore’s needs. By continuously enhancing its services and creating opportunities for small businesses, Grab is positioning itself to drive even greater growth in the country’s digital economy. The platform’s ability to foster connections and provide support to partners ensures that it will remain a key player in Singapore’s ongoing digital transformation.

As Grab continues to evolve, its role as a catalyst for economic development and digital inclusion will be integral to shaping the future of Singapore’s economy. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to empowering local businesses, Grab is well on its way to maintaining its status as a leading force in the digital economy for years to come.

Photo: Depositphotos