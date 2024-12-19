KOREA: According to Soompi, a new drama featuring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon has finalized its broadcast plans!

Titled Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin (literal translation), the series is written by Kim Bo Tong, the mastermind behind the acclaimed D.P. series, and directed by Yim Soon Rye, known for Little Forest and The Point Men. The drama explores the life of a labour attorney and delves into workplace conflicts and relationships.

Journey of personal growth

Jung Kyung Ho stars as Noh Moo Jin, a labour attorney with the unexpected ability to see ghosts. Struggling financially and barely able to cover his office rent, he frequents labour sites in search of work. Following a near-death experience, he begrudgingly begins solving labour disputes brought to him by ghosts, embarking on a journey of personal growth.

Seol In Ah portrays Na Hee Joo, Noh Moo Jin’s sister-in-law and the brains behind reviving his struggling office. Despite not having a fixed profession, Na Hee Joo is highly resourceful and skilled at making money, constantly challenging Noh Moo Jin to improve.

Pure-hearted nature

Cha Hak Yeon takes on the role of Go Kyun Woo, a former journalist turned video content creator. Go Kyun Woo is charming and playful, with a knack for producing viral content. While he prioritizes popularity over substance, his pure-hearted nature is stirred by the stories shared by the ghosts.

Labour Attorney Noh Moo Jin is scheduled to premiere in May 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new series!

Jung Kyung Ho is a talented South Korean actor known for his versatile performances and captivating presence on screen. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2004, gaining recognition for his supporting roles in popular dramas like I‘m Sorry, I Love You and Time Between Dog and Wolf.