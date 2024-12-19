;
Entertainment

The new drama starring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon is ready to air

ByLydia Koh

December 19, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, a new drama featuring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon has finalized its broadcast plans!

Titled Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin (literal translation), the series is written by Kim Bo Tong, the mastermind behind the acclaimed D.P. series, and directed by Yim Soon Rye, known for Little Forest and The Point Men. The drama explores the life of a labour attorney and delves into workplace conflicts and relationships.

Photo: Instagram/Seol In Ah

Journey of personal growth

Jung Kyung Ho stars as Noh Moo Jin, a labour attorney with the unexpected ability to see ghosts. Struggling financially and barely able to cover his office rent, he frequents labour sites in search of work. Following a near-death experience, he begrudgingly begins solving labour disputes brought to him by ghosts, embarking on a journey of personal growth.

Seol In Ah portrays Na Hee Joo, Noh Moo Jin’s sister-in-law and the brains behind reviving his struggling office. Despite not having a fixed profession, Na Hee Joo is highly resourceful and skilled at making money, constantly challenging Noh Moo Jin to improve.

Pure-hearted nature

Cha Hak Yeon takes on the role of Go Kyun Woo, a former journalist turned video content creator. Go Kyun Woo is charming and playful, with a knack for producing viral content. While he prioritizes popularity over substance, his pure-hearted nature is stirred by the stories shared by the ghosts.

Labour Attorney Noh Moo Jin is scheduled to premiere in May 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new series!

Jung Kyung Ho is a talented South Korean actor known for his versatile performances and captivating presence on screen. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2004, gaining recognition for his supporting roles in popular dramas like I‘m Sorry, I Love You and Time Between Dog and Wolf.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

In ‘When The Phone Rings’, Yoo Yeon Seok attends to Chae Soo Bin’s recuperation following her accident

December 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

TWICE’s Tzuyu declares her love for IU and extends an invitation to go on a date with her

December 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Na In Woo’s animal hospital in ‘Motel California’ employs Choi Hee Jin as rookie veterinarian

December 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.