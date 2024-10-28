Entertainment

The Fiery Priest 2: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, BIBI, and others face thorny drug case

October 28, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, SBS’s highly anticipated The Fiery Priest 2 has unveiled a new poster!

First airing in 2019 with a peak viewership of 22%, The Fiery Priest follows a Catholic priest with anger management issues and a timid detective as they team up to solve a murder.

Season 2 brings back fan-favourites Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun alongside new cast members.

Photo: Instagram/SBS

Strength with a focused look

In the bold main poster, Kim Nam Gil’s character, priest Kim Hae Il, holds a rosary with a determined expression, symbolizing his fiery resolve.

On his left is cheerful prosecutor Park Kyung Sun (Honey Lee) with her characteristic smile, while to the right stands detective Goo Dae Young (Kim Sung Kyun), who projects strength with a focused look.

Strong rivals accompany them:

Seo Hyun Woo’s Nam Du Heon, the head prosecutor in Busan, emanates suspicion while being held by Goo Dae Young, while Sung Joon’s Kim Hong Sik, the boss of a drug organisation, is confined by Park Kyung Sun.

BIBI’s character, Detective Goo Ja Young, looks intense, showcasing her commitment as part of Busan’s Drug Investigation Unit.

New dynamics

Season 2 introduces allies and new dynamics, including Go Dok Seong (Kim Won Hae), who becomes a valuable supporter.

Familiar faces from the Gudam Police Station—like Oh Yo Han (Go Kyu Pil) and Father Han (Jeon Seong Woo)—appear ready for action in Busan, hinting at an epic showdown.

New characters add to the excitement: Yang Hyun Min brings a comedic gangster energy, while Lee Dae Yeon, dressed as a priest, faces off with gangsters.

With its ensemble cast, Season 2 will pit the Gudam Avengers against a powerful drug cartel involving police, prosecutors, and organized crime. The Fiery Priest 2 premieres Nov 8 at 10 p.m. KST, following The Judge from Hell.

A multifaceted South Korean actor, producer, director, singer, and philanthropist is Kim Nam Gil. He is known for his intense performances and ability to portray complex characters.  

