KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Lee Seung Gi and members of The Boyz showed their commitment to community service by volunteering to serve meals to the elderly.

On Dec 17, KST, Lee Seung Gi, along with The Boyz members Jacob, Hyunjae, and Kevin, participated in a volunteer activity at the Jongno Senior Welfare Center.

Operated by the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare, the centre provides essential services to senior citizens. The group served meals to the elderly, spreading warmth and care during the visit.

Heartfelt message

Lee Seung Gi’s latest film, About Family, released on Dec 11 KST, features him as a young Buddhist monk delivering a heartfelt message about family and compassion.

Since the movie is set in Jongno-gu, Lee Seung Gi chose to visit the district as a meaningful way to extend the film’s message to the local community.

Known for his long-standing dedication to volunteering, Lee Seung Gi has been an active supporter of the Jongno Senior Welfare Center, earning recognition for his consistent donations and service.

This recent visit further highlighted his philanthropic spirit. To make the occasion even more special, he brought along Jacob, Hyunjae, and Kevin of The Boyz. These members recently joined ONE HUNDRED, a subsidiary of Lee Seung Gi’s agency, Big Planet Made.

Kindness and connection

Through this act of service, Lee Seung Gi and The Boyz exemplified the importance of giving back, leaving a positive impact on the community and strengthening the message of kindness and connection.

Lee Seung Gi is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer who has achieved immense success as a singer, actor, host, and variety show personality.

He is often referred to as the “Triple Threat” entertainer due to his exceptional skills in all these areas. In 2004, Lee Seung Gi made his vocal debut with the popular song “Because You’re My Woman.”

Many of his albums and singles have reached the top of the charts.