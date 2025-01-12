THAILAND: Thailand’s passport has surged two spots to 61st in the early 2025 edition of the prestigious Henley Passport Index, marking the highest position for the Southeast Asian nation in the past decade.

According to VN Express, the annual index published by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners showcases Thailand’s growing travel freedom, with Thai citizens now enjoying visa-free access to 82 of the 227 destinations worldwide.

This achievement highlights Thailand’s significant strides in global mobility. As Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, the country is known for its tourism-driven economy and traveler-friendly visa policies.

It currently offers visa waivers to tourists from 93 countries and territories, further solidifying its position as a regional hub for international tourism and business.

Globally, Singapore continues to hold the top spot, with its passport granting visa-free access to an impressive 195 destinations.

Japan ranks second, offering entry to 193 locations, while Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share third place with access to 192 destinations each.

The Henley Passport Index, widely regarded as the leading measure of global mobility, evaluates passport rankings based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without the need for a prior visa.

The index uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is regularly updated to reflect changes in visa policies.

As Thailand rises in global rankings, it underscores the country’s increasing influence and connectivity on the world stage.

With more nations adopting visa-friendly policies, Thai passport holders are enjoying enhanced opportunities for both leisure and business travel.