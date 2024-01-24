;
International

Texas “defying” Biden by defending itself from allowing illegal immigrants into America by installing more razor wires  

ByAsir F

January 24, 2024
texas-“defying”-biden-by-defending-itself-from-allowing-illegal-immigrants-into-america-by-installing-more-razor-wires  

Texas

The state of Texas is one of the states that is most respected by conservative Americans as they feel that they are defending themselves from the Democrats. For the most part, X users are impressed at how the state is able to defy orders from Biden and do the exact opposite as what he instructed them to do. 

According to reports, Republican Congressman Chip Roy is urging Texas officials to defy a Supreme Court ruling allowing the removal of razor wire along the US-Mexico border, installed by the state to deter migrants. 

Governor Greg Abbott’s aggressive measures faced a legal battle with the Biden administration, leading to the court order. Despite this, Roy, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, advised Texas to ignore the decision. 

The ongoing border crisis has heightened tensions between state governments and the Biden administration. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized conservative rhetoric, while Texas’ handling of migrants faces legal challenges, including a Justice Department lawsuit.

Texas “defying” Biden’s orders by defending itself from allowing illegals into America 

 

Endwokeness and other conservative pages on X have been particularly vocal about this problem. Following that, conservatives state the proper way for an immigrant to come into America is via the proper way. Hopping into the country’s borders should be regarded as a form of invasion. 

In addition to this, many are complimenting Texas for their stance against what is right and what is wrong. Conservatives feel that the state is placing America first as they are sharing the border with Mexico. X users say they will remember Texas standing up against the Biden regime. 

Some are even calling for a civil war. There is a clear divide between conservatives and liberals. It seems that none of them are willing to stoop to a middle ground and find the best solution for everyone. 

Read More News

Conservatives: There is only one American National Anthem, no Black or White one 

The post Texas “defying” Biden by defending itself from allowing illegal immigrants into America by installing more razor wires   appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean workers are pressured by their new foreign boss who forces them to donate 5-10% of their monthly salary to some overseas ‘charity’

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer doesn’t allow her to use her phone except on weekends for 7 years but then allows a new maid to use her phone freely

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Singaporean says, “I don’t date diploma holders because their earning capability is limited and will be a problem with household finances”

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.