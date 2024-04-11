Terence Tan resigns from WP as general election looms

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) member Terence Tan confirmed today (11 Apr) that he resigned from the party in January, this year.

Mr Tan, who is married to WP MP He Ting Ru, said he has made the decision to resign due to personal reasons but remains a loyal supporter of the opposition party.

Mr Tan told 8World that he has decided to end his political career to spend more time with his three young children, focus on his career and look for other opportunities. He added that he is not considering joining other political parties.

Mr Tan pointed out that his wife is already very busy as an MP for Sengkang GRC and they realise that if he stands for election at the next polls and wins, they will not have enough quality time to spend with their children.

Mr Tan emphasized that he continues to support the WP and the party leadership. He indicated that the leadership respected his decision to resign from the party and thanked him for his contributions over the years.

Looking back on his decade of political service, Mr Tan said: “I have spent more than ten years assisting the Workers’ Party, and I also hope to see new blood in the party.

“The current situation of the Workers’ Party is good, with many capable members and the introduction of many new people. I am also over 50 years old. Hope to pursue other personal interests that have nothing to do with politics.”

Mr Tan contested Marine Parade GRC and East Coast GRC under the WP banner in the 2015 and 2020 general elections respectively but his bids were unsuccessful.

He is currently a director of the Robertson Chambers law firm.

The former WP member’s decision comes amid predictions that the next general election may be held as soon as this year. Preparations for the polls by the Elections Department has already begun and political parties have begin subtly introducing new faces at walkabouts and outreach activities islandwide.