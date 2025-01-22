SINGAPORE: An annual compilation of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies has revealed the dominant sectors driving the nation’s economic growth. The 2025 list, published by The Straits Times in collaboration with global research firm Statista, highlights the resilience and innovation across key industries, with information technology (IT) and software, financial services, and real estate leading the pack. These sectors alone account for approximately 40% of the 100 companies recognized for their remarkable revenue growth between 2020 and 2023.

Financial services and technology continue to surge

Topping the 2025 list is PFPFA, a licensed financial adviser whose revenue skyrocketed by over 48 times, from $500,000 in 2020 to more than $24 million in 2023. This extraordinary growth can be attributed to the rising demand for wealth management and financial advisory services amid volatile interest rates and shifting risk appetites, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Another notable contender in the financial services sector is Endowus, a digital wealth management platform that saw its revenue surge by over 13 times during the same period. Founded in 2017, Endowus capitalized on the pandemic-driven shift to digital investing as more Singaporeans sought to take control of their financial futures. With over 100,000 clients and $500 million in net gains for users, Endowus is now a leading player in the local wealth management space.

This year’s list also includes 12 financial services and technology companies—up from 10 in 2024—showcasing the growing importance of digital innovation in wealth management, insurance, and financial planning.

Real estate and co-living concepts gain ground

The real estate sector has also seen substantial growth, with the number of property firms on the list jumping from three in 2024 to six in 2025. Among the standout performers are co-living companies Casa Mia Coliving and The Assembly Place (TAP), both of which made it to the top 10 for the first time.

Casa Mia Coliving, which targets young professionals, experienced a staggering 27-fold revenue increase between 2020 and 2023, reaching $5.5 million. TAP, founded in 2019, grew its revenue by more than 15 times to exceed $15 million. The rise of co-living reflects a shift towards flexible and affordable living solutions, with many young people embracing the opportunity to live in a community-oriented space with private rooms and shared amenities.

TAP’s founder, Eugene Lim, highlighted the growing demand for co-living, driven by its flexibility and the ability to meet new people. As the concept becomes more established, co-living is increasingly seen as a viable alternative to traditional long-term leases.

IT and software innovation drives explosive growth

The IT and software sector continues to thrive, with 18 companies from this field making it onto the 2025 list. Two companies—Focus Digital Technology and Wiz.AI—secured spots in the top three for the first time. Focus Digital, which specializes in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, saw its revenue grow more than 31 times, reaching over $6 million by 2023. This growth reflects the increasing importance of cloud services and data security as businesses prioritize operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Wiz.AI, which leverages generative AI and large language models to automate customer interactions, saw its revenue soar nearly 27 times, reaching $12.8 million. The company’s growth highlights the surge in demand for AI-driven solutions that streamline customer service and enhance operational efficiency across industries such as banking, insurance, hospitality, and e-commerce.

As more companies invest in AI to reduce costs and improve productivity, IT and software firms are playing a pivotal role in Singapore’s economic transformation, marking the country as a hub for technological innovation.

Innovation and adaptability

The 2025 list of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies underscores the dynamic nature of the nation’s economy. With strong performances across IT, financial services, and real estate, the landscape is increasingly shaped by digital transformation and evolving consumer preferences.

As companies continue to innovate and adapt, these sectors are poised to remain key drivers of growth in the years ahead.

