KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series featuring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin in lead roles. Ahead of its release, a new teaser has been unveiled, highlighting the complex relationship between the main characters. The series centres on two high school students whose entanglement leads to dangerous consequences.

On Jan 24, 2025, the production team released a teaser that begins with Seul Gi (Jung Soo Bin) expressing her distrust of Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri), the top student at Chaehwa High School. As the story unfolds, both Seul Gi and Jae Yi are depicted as high achievers, though Jae Yi’s unsettling demeanour hints at hidden motives.

Mysterious death

Despite Seul Gi’s unease, Jae Yi remains unusually close to her, much to the displeasure of her friends Joo Ye Ri (Kang Hye Won) and Choi Kyung (Oh Woo Ri). The tension escalates when it is revealed that Seul Gi is the daughter of Woo Do Hyuk (Lee Won Jae), a former teacher whose mysterious death looms over the plot.

Seul Gi’s suspicions deepen as she struggles to understand Jae Yi’s intentions, culminating in a dramatic moment where she finds herself submerged underwater. The teaser ends on a chilling note as Jae Yi cryptically remarks, “Why did you interfere with my things without considering the consequences?” leaving viewers intrigued.

Dark secrets

Adapted from Song Chae Yoon’s webtoon Friendly Competition, the series explores Seul Gi’s journey as a transfer student who uncovers dark secrets, including the truth behind her father’s death. Directed and written by Kim Tae Hee, the show is set to premiere on Feb 10, 2025, starring Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri, with a supporting cast featuring Choi Young Jae and Kim Tae Hoon.

Hyeri is a singer, actor, and TV personality from South Korea. In 2010, she made her debut with the female group Girl’s Day.