Entertainment

Teaser for Friendly Rivalry: Hyeri’s strong obsession with Jung Soo Bin raises questions about her genuine motivations

ByLydia Koh

January 25, 2025

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series featuring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin in lead roles. Ahead of its release, a new teaser has been unveiled, highlighting the complex relationship between the main characters. The series centres on two high school students whose entanglement leads to dangerous consequences.

On Jan 24, 2025, the production team released a teaser that begins with Seul Gi (Jung Soo Bin) expressing her distrust of Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri), the top student at Chaehwa High School. As the story unfolds, both Seul Gi and Jae Yi are depicted as high achievers, though Jae Yi’s unsettling demeanour hints at hidden motives.

Mysterious death

Despite Seul Gi’s unease, Jae Yi remains unusually close to her, much to the displeasure of her friends Joo Ye Ri (Kang Hye Won) and Choi Kyung (Oh Woo Ri). The tension escalates when it is revealed that Seul Gi is the daughter of Woo Do Hyuk (Lee Won Jae), a former teacher whose mysterious death looms over the plot.

See also  Youngjae stars in high-school mystery thriller 'Friendly Rivalry'

Seul Gi’s suspicions deepen as she struggles to understand Jae Yi’s intentions, culminating in a dramatic moment where she finds herself submerged underwater. The teaser ends on a chilling note as Jae Yi cryptically remarks, “Why did you interfere with my things without considering the consequences?” leaving viewers intrigued.

Dark secrets

Adapted from Song Chae Yoon’s webtoon Friendly Competition, the series explores Seul Gi’s journey as a transfer student who uncovers dark secrets, including the truth behind her father’s death. Directed and written by Kim Tae Hee, the show is set to premiere on Feb 10, 2025, starring Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri, with a supporting cast featuring Choi Young Jae and Kim Tae Hoon.

Hyeri is a singer, actor, and TV personality from South Korea. In 2010, she made her debut with the female group Girl’s Day.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong are confirmed to be in a new romantic drama

January 23, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Watch: The first teaser for ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ by IU and Park Bo Gum announces the premiere date

January 23, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Love goes bananas at Universal Studios Singapore this Valentine’s day!

January 23, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Asia

Death by firing squad for corrupt politicians pushed in Philippine legislation

January 25, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Education

Singapore opens ASEAN Scholarship for Filipino and Indonesian students

January 25, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Entertainment

Teaser for Friendly Rivalry: Hyeri’s strong obsession with Jung Soo Bin raises questions about her genuine motivations

January 25, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

The sisters of Kim Jaejoong spoke candidly about the first time their adopted brother returned home

January 25, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.