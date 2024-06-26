SINGAPORE: Starting July 1, location surcharges at Changi Airport and Mandai Wildlife Reserve will be made permanent, announced Strides Premier and ComfortDelGro over social media on Monday (June 24).

The additional surcharge, which began in May 2022, has meant that taxi trips from Changi Airport, Changi Airfreight Centre, Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore cost an extra S$8 from 5:00 pm to 11:59 pm every day and an additional S$6 at any other time.

At Mandai Wildlife Reserve, however, the surcharge for pick-ups at the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, and Bird Paradise for trips between 1:00 pm and 11:59 pm every day will go up from S$3 to S$5.

The changes in surcharges will begin to be reflected on Strides Premier and ComfortDelGro’s websites next Monday (July 1).

“We appreciate your continued support as we strive to serve you better,” said Strides Premier.

“Location surcharges are imposed by the respective location,” added ComfortDelGro in its announcement, meaning that they had not been set by the taxi companies themselves.

Moreover, a spokesman for the company told The Straits Times that the organisations managing the locations need to inform the Land Transport Authority before making or implementing any changes to the surcharges.

Prior to May 2022, the surcharge used to be S$5 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 pm to 11:59 pm and S$3 at all other times.

Trans-Cab and Prime Taxi have also confirmed that the location surcharges at Changi Airport and Mandai will be permanent.

The surcharge had been meant to be only temporary two years ago. It was implemented at a time when taxi drivers were hesitant to pick up passengers at the airport, although more people were coming to Singapore as travel restrictions were being eased.

It was also a time of surging fuel prices, and cabbies preferred to pick up fares at the Central Business District, which was more cost-effective for them.

By imposing the surcharge, it was hoped that more taxi drivers would be incentivized to make the trip to the airport to “ensure a better supply of taxis.” /TISG

