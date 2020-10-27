Taeyang spent a bomb on his new apartment

- Advertisement -

It is no surprise when we hear news of a celebrity spending a fortune on a piece of property. Taeyang, a member of Korean boy group BIGBANG has reportedly sold his Hannam Riverhil apartment, which he bought for 4.25bil won (S$5.1mil) in 2014.

The 32-year-old singer has reportedly purchased another unit at the nearby Janghak PAARC Hannam, a location that is popular among the affluent in South Korea. The view from Taeyang’s new property is said to be gorgeous at night.

His duplex is located on one of the upper floors of the building and is estimated to have cost anywhere between 10bil won to 15bil won (S$12mil to S$18mil). It is reported that it is the highest-recorded sale price in the Gangbuk area, which is made up of luxury apartments that overlook the Han River.

The new home is reportedly owned by both Taeyang and his wife, actress Min Hyorin with their shares of the house split into 94 and six per cent respectively. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, reportedly signed an agreement a month after their wedding that ownership of their home would be split in this way.

Born on May 18, 1988, Dong Young-bae, better known by his stage name Taeyang (meaning ‘sun’ in Korean) and SOL (when performing in Japan), is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. After appearing in Jinusean’s music video “A-yo”, Taeyang began training under YG Entertainment at the age of 12.

Six years later, he made his debut in 2006 as a member of the South Korean boy band Big Bang. While the quintet’s debut was met with a lukewarm reception, their follow-ups cemented their popularity, becoming one of the best-selling digital groups of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Following the release of several albums and extended plays with his group, Taeyang pursued a solo career in 2008, releasing his first extended play, Hot. The EP was acclaimed by critics and went on to win the award for Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards. Hot was followed by his first full-length studio album, Solar (2010), that garnered sales of over 100,000 copies. His second studio album, Rise (2014), peaked at number 112 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest ranking album by a Korean soloist in the chart, while its lead single, “Eyes, Nose, Lips”, peaked at number one on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, giving him his first solo chart-topper on that chart.

