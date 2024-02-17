SINGAPORE — The Singapore Democratic Party’s latest central executive committee (CEC) remained largely unchanged with Dr Chee Soon Juan continuing to helm the party as the secretary-general, and Prof Paul Tambyah serving as the party’s chairman. The latest SDP’s CEC will serve a two-year term, and were elected by their cadre members during their 21st Ordinary Party Conference held on Feb 3.

Dr Chee emphasised the need for a coherent, unified approach to strategic planning and public engagement as the party prepares for the upcoming General Election, which is due by Nov 2025. However, there are speculations that the general election might be called as early as the end of this year, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced that he intends to handover the People’s Action Party leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the party’s 70th anniversary on Nov 21.

“We’re gearing up for an election towards the second half of this year and everything from getting out our message to our groundwork must continue apace. The nuts and bolts of election activities need to be put in place in the coming weeks and months,” said SDP’s secretary general Dr Chee.

A total of 12 CEC members were elected by the cadre members during the SDP’s 21st Ordinary Party Conference held on Feb 3.

Two members, Dr James Gomez and Mr Abdul Salim Harun were later co-opted into the SDP’s CEC. Dr Gomez was part of the previous CEC, while Mr Salim is a new addition.

Mr Salim is a 41 year-old professional caregiver who began volunteering with SDP in 2013 and joined as a member five years later. He was previously with the Workers’ Party and contested Ang Mo Kio GRC in 2006. At the next election in 2011, Salim contested Marine Parade GRC with the National Solidarity Party.

According to the SDP, Mr Salim is a captain of the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC ground operations team, and he regularly organised house visits, walkabouts, and social programmes within the constituency. He is also responsible for establishing the Befrienders Team, an initiative aimed at strengthening community bonds and helping residents in need.

“I hope to contribute to outreach efforts as much as possible, to help to build trust and rapport with residents in the various constituencies the party is contesting,” Mr Salim told The Independent Singapore.

The only other change is Mr Alfred Tan, who has decided to step down from the CEC.

Mr Tan was part of SDP’s team that contested Holland – Bukit Timah GRC in the 2020 Singapore General Election. Dr Gomez was also part of that team alongside former 2011 Presidential Election candidate Tan Jee Say, and Min Cheong-Subramaniam who is SDP’s head of communication and advisor to the Young Democrats.

Mr Naresh Subramaniam, who also heads the creative services in the party, was also named as the advisor to the Young Democrats. Ms Surayah Akbar will be the party’s treasurer, while Mr Jufri Salim has been appointed as the organising secretary and international liaison.

Both Ms Surayah and Mr Jufri were previously active with the party’s youth wing, with the latter having served in the Young Democrats committee as its vice-president.

Reflecting on the blend of party veterans and youth-centric leadership, chairman Prof Tambyah said he is hopeful that the party will be able to offer a compelling alternative to the voters and contribute meaningfully to the democratic process in Singapore.

“The CEC line-up has a good mix of party veterans and bright young people with diverse talents and opinions, underpinned by a common dedication to a more democratic Singapore. Singaporeans can be confident that our team will be able to run a great town council, or two, and raise critically important questions in parliament with creative solutions for a better future for all of us,” explained Prof Tambyah.

One of the SDP’s veterans, Mr Francis Yong has been a party stalwart since its early days and has experience managing a town council after SDP won three constituencies at the 1991 election.

Mr Yong also has electoral experience and first contested Nee Soon South in 1988 garnering 30.73%, against PAP’s Koh Lip Lin (64.88%), and Munjeet Singh from the United People’s Front (4.39%). He contested again in 2006 as part of SDP’s Sembawang GRC team.