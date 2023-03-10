Supplier of popular Ho Kee Pau fined $8,500 after SFA detected widespread cockroach infestations and rodent droppings

SINGAPORE: On March 8 (Wednesday) HKP Food Technology Pte Ltd was fined $8,500 by the court due to hygiene lapses under the Sale of Food (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media statement that its officers inspected HKP Food Technology’s food manufacturing establishment at Block 3015 Bedok North Street 5 on June 30, 2021, and “detected widespread pest infestations (i.e. cockroaches and rodent droppings) and poor cleanliness of its food preparation and storage areas, which posed a high risk for food contamination to occur.

HKP is one of the suppliers of the popular Ho Kee Pau chain, which serves traditional steamed pau, among other food items.

SFA noted in its statement that unfortunately, this is not the first time that enforcement action has been taken against the company due to hygiene lapses.

Two years ago, it suspended its operations due to widespread pest infestations, including cockroaches and rodent droppings that were found on premises where food was assembled and prepared.

SFA added at that time that these areas were “poorly maintained.”

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed HKP Food Technology Pte Ltd to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises,” it added in the Mar 8 statement, noting that “Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.”

It further reminded food operators to make sure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that their personnel is sufficiently trained regarding proper food safety management.

“SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements. Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 and/or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months.” /TISG

