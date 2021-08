Super Junior’s Sungmin is making a solo comeback

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It is reported that Super Junior’s Sungmin is making a comeback with a new solo album.

OSEN reported on Aug 19 that the signer had completed filming a music video for his solo album, slated for release in Sept.

An insider from Label SJ confirmed the news of Sungmin’s comeback to YTN Star, sharing, “Super Junior’s Sungmin is planning to release a solo album in early September.”

The singer’s upcoming solo album comes a year and 10 months after his solo mini-album “Orgel” which was released in Nov 2019. At the time, “Orgel” took No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 13 countries, as reported by Soompi.

Born Jan 1, 1986, Lee Sung-min, known mononymously as Sungmin and also LIU, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior and its sub-groups Super Junior-T, Super Junior-H and Super Junior-M.

Sungmin was born in the Ilsan district of Goyang, Gyeonggi. He has a younger brother, Lee Sung-jin. Sungmin’s father Lee Chun-hwa, is the CEO of two companies: SendBill, which creates e-tax software, and Network Mania, an analytics company.

In 2001, he entered the SM Youth Best Contest and jointly won first place for the Best Outward Appearance award with future bandmate Donghae. Together, they signed a contract with SM Entertainment and received training in singing, dancing, and acting.

Sungmin was placed in a project R&B group with Junsu and future bandmate Eunhyuk. In 2002, along with Typhoon, Rose and Attack, the six of them made their first television appearance in a show called Heejun vs. Kangta, Battle of the Century: Pop vs. Rock.

Moon Hee-jun taught Typhoon, Rose and Attack on to sing rock while Sungmin, Xiah, and Eunhyuk were taught other singing techniques by Kangta.

The six trainees separated a year later, then Typhoon, Rose, and Attack debuted as members of rock band TRAX. The trio separated when Junsu went on to debut as a member of TVXQ.

Then Sungmin and Eunhyuk joined ten other trainees to form Super Junior 05, the first generation of rotational boy band Super Junior. /TISG

