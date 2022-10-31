Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 31

- Advertisement -

“Wow just run around a HDB block once in 5 years and get $1m a year” — Netizen says to Josephine Teo’s house visit video

Netizens have responded to a video of Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo running around to meet residents. There were those who praised her, those who urged her to wear proper running shoes, and also a few who took the timing of her presence to be a signal that elections are coming soon. On Thursday (Oct 27) Ms Teo shared a Facebook post showcasing her recent house visits in Blk 34 Upper Cross Street, which she said has 315 units. “All of us ran and walked to meet as many residents as possible, but were able to cover only half the block,” her post read. “It was tiring but certainly meaningful. We will be back and hope to meet more residents.” Read more here…

Naked man “high” on something wandering around @ Golden Mile Complex

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for wandering around Golden Mile Complex fully naked in the wee hours of Saturday (29 Oct).

According to videos circulating on social media, the man lay on the ground without any clothing whatsoever, then got up and walked back and forth. A security guard stood next to the man and made a phone call, possibly to the police.

Read more here…

SG man fails to unclog toilet using many DIY methods from Google, calls plumber, fixed in 5 minutes for S$100

For a man in Singapore whose toilet bowl got clogged, paying a professional S$100 for a five-minute job to unclog it was all worth it. Matthew Zachary Liu took to Facebook to share his experience with a choked toilet, preventing him from flushing anything down and “threatening to overflow instead.” Read more here…

Restaurant owner claims customer who found insect in food staged photos, but netizens say this is ‘ridiculous’

A woman caused a minor furor online when she posted a photo of an insect she said she found at in her order of dim sum at House of Seafood in Punggol.

“Claiming that it was a “cockroach”, Ms Kristine Giam added, Disgusting, almost bite into it already. Not a full grown size (I might be wrong cos I’m not a roach expert)” on her Oct 19 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

Read more here…

Would you take a pay cut to move to Australia?: Netizen turns to public for career advice

A Singaporean has sought advice from the public regarding a major life decision. Claiming to have gotten an opportunity to work in Melbourne for two years, the individual asked Singaporeans if being two years behind in savings is worth the move and the experience of life outside of Singapore.

On Friday (Oct 28), an online user posted a big question on an online news forum. “Would you take a pay cut to move to Australia?” the heading read. “I’ve managed to get an internal company opportunity to move to Melbourne for work for two years. Based off Glassdoor, it looks like I’ll have to take a disposable income hit after accounting for taxes and what not.”

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg