SINGAPORE: In an agreement that marks a major step toward cleaner skies, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has become the first airline operating out of Changi Airport to purchase sustainable aviation fuel from Neste.

SIA and Scoot will receive the 1,000 tons of neat Neste MY blended sustainable aviation fuel directly from Changi Airport’s fuel hydrant system, reinforcing Neste’s end-to-end sustainable aviation fuel supply chain capabilities in Singapore.

Neste, a leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel founded in Finland, completed its Singapore refinery in May 2023.

It has the capacity to produce a million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel each year, making it the world’s largest sustainable aviation fuel production facility.

Welcoming the landmark deal between the SIA Group and Neste for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel, Ms Lee Wen Fen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Singapore Airlines, said:

“This agreement with Neste is an important milestone in the SIA Group’s journey to have a minimum of 5% sustainable aviation fuel in our total fuel uplift by 2030.”

“Close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, both in Singapore and globally, plays a critical role in our long-term decarbonisation goals.

A more sustainable aviation industry will ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the global connectivity, economic prosperity, and people links that air travel fosters.”

Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced its sustainable air hub blueprint in February.

This plan mandates sustainable aviation fuel for all departing flights from Changi Airport by 2026, progressively decarbonising airline operations.

To kickstart this initiative, Singapore aims for a 1% sustainable aviation fuel uplift target in 2026, gradually increasing to 3-5% by 2030.

Neste explained that their sustainable aviation fuel is made from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle.

It is also blended with conventional jet fuel, thus seamlessly integrating with existing aircraft engines and fuelling infrastructure.

“We are proud that Singapore Airlines and Scoot are our first customers benefiting from our integrated supply capabilities into Changi Airport.

This supply of locally produced SAF to Changi Airport is a milestone in our journey of supporting the aviation industry and governments in the region to achieve their emissions reduction goals,” said Alexander Kueper, Vice President of Renewable Aviation at Neste.

“Singapore is a leading aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region and this delivery of SAF, as well as the recently announced national SAF target, will hopefully encourage the wider adoption of SAF across the broader Asia Pacific region.

We are looking forward to expanding our cooperation with Singapore Airlines as well as supplying visiting carriers at Changi airport.”

From May 2024, SIA offers its corporate travellers, shippers, and freight forwarders to become active participants in reducing the global carbon footprint.

The airline will offer 1,000 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Book & Claim Units (BCUs) for purchase. Each BCU represents one tonne of neat SAF and its associated CO2 reduction benefit.

“Purchasing SAF BCUs allows corporate travellers, shippers, and freight forwarders to claim the associated environmental benefits for flights related to their business travel and operations, validating the demand for SAF BCUs and supporting the development of the nascent SAF industry.

The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) Book & Claim system, a trusted industry standard, ensures the traceability and credibility of these transactions,” said the airline.

Featured image: Singapore Airlines