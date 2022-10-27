Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 27

- Advertisement -

‘If you want fast, walk on the ground lah!’ Commenters school man who got upset over wheelchair on travelator at Serangoon MRT

A netizen who seemed to grow irate after having to wait behind a wheelchair on a travelator at Serangoon MRT posted a complaint on social media. However, commenters on his post ended up schooling him, telling him to have more patience and compassion, especially for the wheelchair-bound person he followed. Read more here…

Maid with 20 years work experience says her new employers treat her like she knows nothing, “they every day mentally and emotionally abuse me”

A foreign domestic worker who had a good relationship with her former employers found that things turned sour when she was transferred to a new family. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she worked with her previous employers for almost twenty years before they released her to be transferred to her current employers. Read more here…

Ellie Goulding to sing at the President’s Star Charity 2022!

Ellie Goulding, a 35-year-old English singer and songwriter who was behind the chart-topping songs ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and ‘Burn’ , is performing live at the President’s Star Charity 2022.

In an Instagram video post co-shared by Mediacorp Channel 5 and meWATCH, the singer expressed how excited she is to perform at the event and invited everyone to watch her performance. She also shared her support in making a difference and changing lives by encouraging people to donate.

Read more here…

3 out of 5 Singaporeans have ghosted or have been ghosted while dating, even if 65% say it’s not right to ghost someone

A recent survey of dating carried out by Bumble showed that while a high number of Singaporeans disapprove of ghosting during dating, three out of five have done it or have had it done to them.

Ouch. It’s never fun to get ghosted, which is what happens when someone suddenly ends all communication for no apparent reason.

Read more here…

‘In small spaces, a small light will shine big & bright in the darkness,’ Netizens poke fun at Josephine Teo’s Deepavali post

A screenshot from the Deepavali video greetings of Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo has drawn many comments from netizens, a number of whom found one particular part to be cringe-worthy.

At the beginning of the video, which Ms Teo posted on her Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram accounts, her voice is heard saying “The significance of Deepavali is the triumph of light over darkness.”

Read more here…

