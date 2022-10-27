Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 27

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 27

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

‘If you want fast, walk on the ground lah!’ Commenters school man who got upset over wheelchair on travelator at Serangoon MRT

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A netizen who seemed to grow irate after having to wait behind a wheelchair on a travelator at Serangoon MRT posted a complaint on social media.

However, commenters on his post ended up schooling him, telling him to have more patience and compassion, especially for the wheelchair-bound person he followed.

Read more here…

 

Maid with 20 years work experience says her new employers treat her like she knows nothing, “they every day mentally and emotionally abuse me”

 

A foreign domestic worker who had a good relationship with her former employers found that things turned sour when she was transferred to a new family.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she worked with her previous employers for almost twenty years before they released her to be transferred to her current employers.

Read more here…

Ellie Goulding to sing at the President’s Star Charity 2022!

 

 

Ellie Goulding, a 35-year-old English singer and songwriter who was behind the chart-topping songs ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and ‘Burn’ , is performing live at the President’s Star Charity 2022.

In an Instagram video post co-shared by Mediacorp Channel 5 and meWATCH, the singer expressed how excited she is to perform at the event and invited everyone to watch her performance. She also shared her support in making a difference and changing lives by encouraging people to donate.

Read more here…

 

3 out of 5 Singaporeans have ghosted or have been ghosted while dating, even if 65% say it’s not right to ghost someone

 

Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).

A recent survey of dating carried out by Bumble showed that while a high number of Singaporeans disapprove of ghosting during dating, three out of five have done it or have had it done to them.

Ouch. It’s never fun to get ghosted, which is what happens when someone suddenly ends all communication for no apparent reason.

Read more here…

 

‘In small spaces, a small light will shine big & bright in the darkness,’ Netizens poke fun at Josephine Teo’s Deepavali post

 

Photo: Reddit screengrab/u/Loose-Length-5521

A screenshot from the Deepavali video greetings of Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo has drawn many comments from netizens, a number of whom found one particular part to be cringe-worthy.

At the beginning of the video, which Ms Teo posted on her Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram accounts, her voice is heard saying “The significance of Deepavali is the triumph of light over darkness.”

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 27

‘If you want fast, walk on the ground lah!’ Commenters school man who got upset over wheelchair on travelator at Serangoon MRT   A netizen who seemed to grow irate after having to wait behind a wheelchair on a travelator at...
Read more
Relationships

Help, whenever we go out, my girlfriend prefers to sit next to our guy friend instead of me

A boyfriend who found that whenever they went out together, his girlfriend preferred to sit next to their guy friend instead of him, took...
Read more
Home News

Another cooking pot bought from NTUC FairPrice cracks while cooking, customer asks, ‘is it for cooking or decoration?’

A customer took to social media after the cooking pot cracked while she was cooking, spilling soup all over her stove and kitchen. Ms Tamz...
Read more
In the Hood

New meaning to double parking, new style to save space: Stack!

A photo of a car accident sparked a frenzy of comments from netizens who poked fun at the matter with wittily worded captions hinting...
Read more
In the Hood

‘Hope she’ll get help instead of slogging till her last breath’ — Netizens feel sorry for old lady hauling cardboard boxes

A photo of an elderly woman collecting cardboard sparked pity among netizens, although others pointed out this was a matter of choice; the elderly...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 27

‘If you want fast, walk on the ground lah!’ Commenters school man who got upset over wheelchair on travelator...
Read more
Relationships

Help, whenever we go out, my girlfriend prefers to sit next to our guy friend instead of me

A boyfriend who found that whenever they went out together, his girlfriend preferred to sit next to their guy...
Read more
Home News

Another cooking pot bought from NTUC FairPrice cracks while cooking, customer asks, ‘is it for cooking or decoration?’

A customer took to social media after the cooking pot cracked while she was cooking, spilling soup all over...
Read more
In the Hood

New meaning to double parking, new style to save space: Stack!

A photo of a car accident sparked a frenzy of comments from netizens who poked fun at the matter...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore