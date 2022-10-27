Maid with 20 years work experience says her new employers treat her like she knows nothing, “they every day mentally and emotionally abuse me”

- Advertisement -

A foreign domestic worker who had a good relationship with her former employers found that things turned sour when she was transferred to a new family.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the helper wrote that she worked with her previous employers for almost twenty years before they released her to be transferred to her current employers.

Though she did not provide a reason as to why she was transferred, the helper wrote that she still had a good relationship with her former employers, where she said, “they are like family to me”.

She even added that on her days off, she would visit her former employers from time to time.

Her current employers had a previous maid who was with them for four years, and this helper would often be compared to her.

“I’m hurting but i never complain Instead I said Sorry and Tell them i will do my best . i’m not dare to say i’m experience helper Because of the way this Current employer treat me . for them to treat me like i’m new in their house and know nothing its realy realy hurts , even i work hard to improve myself to suit their need still not enough . they every day Mentally and emotionally abuse me”, she wrote.

Through this, she added that she had the patience to finish her contract with them in two months. “I’m going back home for healing but i will come back. Will I be Treated like someone New Again ? I hope My next employer Will be kind and treat me with some respect”, the helper wrote.

In the comments section, netizens advised her that when she goes to a new employer, it is only natural that she be treated as new until she learns the family’s routine.

Another netizen also asked why she was transferred to a new employer after working for the first family for almost twenty years. Here’s what the helper responded:

“i look after elderly until both passed away . employer was young when i come .the elderly too . as Year pass .the elderly become sick . And both passed away . akong first and 4 years Later Ahma Follow him.

My former Employer still young so the levy plus My salary is a bit To much for them . They are not so rich . You know some singaporean They hire us not beacuse They are rich But because They really need help . so when Ahma Passed Away they Transfer me To their Other Family”.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg