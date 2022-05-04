Stories you might’ve missed, May 4

- Advertisement -

Goh Chok Tong on netizen’s request to delete his Hari Raya greetings: ‘I am dismayed that some have misinterpreted the post as portraying Malays/Muslims as “scarecrows”’

UPDATE:

Due to the comments on his post, Mr Goh posted on Tuesday night (May 2) to say that he was “dismayed that some have misinterpreted the post as portraying Malays/Muslims as ‘scarecrows’” as this was “far from my mind.”

The former Prime Minister added, “I spent my political lifetime working for a harmonious multi-racial society. This episode reminds us that strengthening multi-racialism is always work in progress. All of us have to do our part. Scary, isn’t it?”

