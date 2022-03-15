Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 15

Court of Appeal: No evidence that LKY’s intended his previous wills to be destroyed
A determination by the Council of the Law Society to dismiss a complaint made against Kwa Kim Li, the lawyer of the founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in a judgment released on Monday (March 14).
The Apex Court reversed a decision from the High Court requiring the Law Society to refer Ms Kwa to a disciplinary tribunal because of a complaint claiming that the lawyer had failed to destroy past wills of the late Mr Lee.
S’pore deploys first electric bus for vaccinations and medical screenings
Singapore now has its first electric vehicle (EV), which offers medical screenings and vaccinations, making services more convenient and accessible to the elderly population.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung officially launched the bus owned by charitable healthcare organisation Sata CommHealth on Monday (March 14).
Man wielding sword in Buangkok injures two people and causes damage to three cars
A man was arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon after he had allegedly swung a sword at several people in Buangkok, police said on Monday (March 14).
According to videos being circulated online on social media and on WhatsApp messenger, a man was seen wielding a sword at several people and cars. The video seemed to be taken from a high-rise building nearby.
Singapore ranks 3rd on crony capitalism index, but why gov’t reluctant to tax the rich more?
On The Economist’s latest crony-capitalism index, published on Saturday (March 12) Singapore is ranked third, behind Russia (first) and Malaysia (second).
In 2016, the last time The Economist published its index, Singapore had been ranked fourth. Previous to this, when The Economist first started the index, it had been in the 5th spot on the list.
Letter to the Editor: Rapid decline of the PAP government
Dear Editor,
When one studies human empires and civilizations, it becomes crystal clear that no dynasty or government lasts forever. They all reach their zenith, and then it’s downhill all the way.
In less than six decades, we see the PAP government showing signs of decline.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg