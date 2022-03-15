Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 15

A determination by the Council of the Law Society to dismiss a complaint made against Kwa Kim Li, the lawyer of the founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was affirmed by the Court of Appeal in a judgment released on Monday (March 14).

The Apex Court reversed a decision from the High Court requiring the Law Society to refer Ms Kwa to a disciplinary tribunal because of a complaint claiming that the lawyer had failed to destroy past wills of the late Mr Lee.

