Stories you might’ve missed, June 21

MAN IN CORPORATE JOB DREAMS OF DOING MENIAL WORK INSTEAD; WANTS TO WORK IN ‘AUTONOMOUS & STRESS-FREE ENVIRONMENT’

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old male Reddit user who works in the corporate world by day and as a food delivery rider after hours wrote that he “dreams of transitioning to menial jobs” after his contract ends in three months.

u/Due_Assistance5380 wrote on r/AskSingapore that he currently has an entry-level marketing role where the “working environment is great” but he’s come to the “realisation that I value working in an autonomous and stress-free environment. This evolution came from the fact that I’ve been working as a food delivery rider after office hours and weekends. Never did I expect myself to look forward to work during the evenings and on weekends as a food delivery rider, I mainly enjoy the role simply because of how ‘free; I feel, I do not have to attend meetings nor do I have deadlines to meet. I feel so happy and at ease every time I helmed my alternate work identity.”

MAID REPLIES, “YES MAAM YES MAAM”, TO INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN BY EMPLOYER BUT DOES THE OPPOSITE, GETS EVEN SIMPLE TASKS WRONG

SINGAPORE: An employer of a Filipino maid took to social media saying that her helper had a good attitude but could not follow instructions. This happened so frequently that the employer wondered if her maid had hearing problems.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said her maid “has a good attitude, receptive to feedback and has a joyful and positive persona. The only issue (or thing that she doesn’t seem receptive to but at the same time I don’t think it’s deliberate) I have with her is that she always doesn’t listen to my instructions properly and end up doing her tasks wrongly. It is quite a significant problem as simple tasks can’t even be done right on a daily basis”.

EMPLOYER SAYS HER MAID TESTED POSITIVE FOR SYPHILIS, SHE WORRIES AS SHE HAS INFANTS AT HOME

SINGAPORE: An employer whose maid tested positive for syphilis took to social media panicking about what to do.

In an anonymous post to a support group for helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her maid was really good but added that she had just tested positive for syphilis. “So scary my doctor mentioned she will not be allowed to be working anymore isit true ?” the woman asked, adding that she had infants at home. Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease that is contracted chiefly by infection during sexual intercourse. But there is also congenital syphilis — a mother with syphilis can pass the infection on to her baby during pregnancy.

“MASSIVE IMPROVEMENT COMPARED TO MY LAST FLIGHT”: PASSENGER SHARES UPDATE ON SQ ECONOMY MEALS ONLINE

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines passenger recently took to an online news forum to share an update on the airline’s economy meals. This post followed previous posts by other netizens contrasting the current quality of SQ meals with that of years past.

The passenger took to Reddit Singapore to share an update on the quality of economy meals on Singaporean Airlines. “Update: SQ economy meals (LHR – SIN),” the post read.

GRAB’S 1000+ JOB CUTS NOT ‘A SHORTCUT TO PROFITABILITY’, SAYS CEO ANTHONY TAN

SINGAPORE: Grab announced on Tuesday (June 20) that it will be laying off more than 1,000 employees, affecting around 11 per cent of its workforce.

“I want to be clear that we are not doing this as a shortcut to profitability,” Anthony Tan, the company’s CEO, wrote in a message to the employees. An excerpt was published on Grab’s website.

