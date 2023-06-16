Stories you might’ve missed, June 16

Ho Ching censured for saying President’s role is “not to be an independent voice or a check on govt”

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching has been censured online after she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (14 June) that the role of the President “is not to be an independent voice, a check on govt, or an ombudsman to all the woes and ills of society.” Her comments came a day after the Elections Department opened the eligibility application window for presidential hopefuls. Although the campaign period has yet to begin, with sitting President Halimah Yacob still occupying the head of state seat, it has already become clear that independence will be a pivotal election issue that may determine the results of the upcoming poll. Read more here…

Opposition party appeals to Sun Xueling to treat residents with humility and more respect

SINGAPORE: Local opposition party, the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA), has criticized Minister of State Sun Xueling for making a resident’s feedback letter public and for the way she publicly expressed disapproval of the resident’s tone and language.

Ms Sun, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol West SMC, shared screenshots of the resident’s email on her Facebook page on 3 June. The resident’s email, which was addressed to Ms Sun and Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim, raised concerns about the noise generated by heavy vehicles on the road near Punggol Way.

Read more here…

Delivery man throws woman’s parcel on the ground, tells her she can lodge complaint against him if she wants

SINGAPORE: A recent video showed a confrontation between a woman and a delivery man after she called him out on his rude and unprofessional behaviour. Not only did the man, an employee of Qxpress, throw down the woman’s parcel on the ground in front of her door, but he also challenged her to file a complaint against him if she so wished. The video, titled “Rude Qxpress Delivery an(d) Threw Parcel On The Floor And Challenge Customer To Complaint Against Him”, was posted on the YouTube account of COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Monday (June 12). The incident itself is said to have taken place on May 23, as can be seen by the time stamp on the video.

Woman says her new Samsung washing machine & dryer needed servicing 8 times in 2 years, now it no longer works

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote over social media that her Samsung washing machine and dryer, which she bought brand-new two years ago, has required no less than eight trips from the company’s technicians for servicing.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (June 14), Ms Chloe Lim Wei Wei detailed the difficulties she’s had with her washing machine and dryer, including problems with water drainage, panel, motherboard, and drum.

Read more here…

“Need a wife badly… any age, look, race okay… but back must nice” — Man takes to the streets in desperate need of a wife

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to a man seen on the streets with a sign saying he is desperately looking for someone to be his wife. His signage also lists down what he would do for his future spouse.

An online user took to Facebook on Wednesday (June 14) to share photos of a man dressed in all-white, holding up a sign out in the open. “Anyone looking for an honest man to marry can contact him,” the post read.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg