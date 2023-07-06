Stories you might’ve missed, July 6

MOM: CPF Board has no intention of using insurance schemes to protect members victimised by scams

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 4), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued a statement saying that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has “no intent” to consider using insurance schemes that would protect members who have been victimised by scams. In Parliament earlier that day, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng had suggested that an insurance scheme that would help in recovering money that had been lost in scams is being considered. Read more here…

Maid has to sleep near the washing machine and bin area; shares photo of her handbag hanging on rubbish chute

SINGAPORE: Domestic helpers took to social media to share about their sleeping conditions, with a couple saying they had to sleep next to rubbish bins.

In the comments section of a post, one domestic helper said that she had to sleep next to the washing machine and bin area: “im sleeping with all washing machineand bin area so noisy cant sleep well in mid night some people are trowing bottles!!!but what to do i need job!!!” She also shared a photo of her lying down, and the rubbish chute barely a couple of metres away. She even used the handle of the rubbish chute to hang her handbag.

Read more here…

HDB: 13,000 BTO flats to be offered in 2nd half of 2023

SINGAPORE: Good news for homebuyers: the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Monday (July 3) that there are 13,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to be offered for sale in the latter half of this year. This is nearly a third, or 31 per cent, more than in the first six months of the year, when 9,923 BTO flats were offered, making a total of almost 23,000 flats for all of 2023. However, this number will be finalised as launch dates are confirmed.

‘40 years to build… a few months to wipe out’ — Future uncertain for employees at Orchard Towers’ nightclubs after closures

SINGAPORE: On July 15, 2022, operators and owners of public entertainment establishments at Orchard Towers were informed that licenses would not be renewed after May 31, 2023. Neither would new licenses be given.

However, after business operators at Orchard Towers and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association appealed for an extension of their licenses, the Singapore Police Force said in April that the establishments would be allowed to renew their public entertainment licences till this July upon meeting the requirements for renewal.

Read more here…

WP MP stresses again that Ridout Road probe should not have been done by SM Teo

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament Leon Perera has reiterated his point, in a Facebook post published today (4 July), that the investigation into the Ridout Road controversy should have been carried out by an independent third party instead of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

His comment comes a day after Parliament sat for more than six hours yesterday (3 July), discussing the cases of two Cabinet Ministers renting state-owned bungalows and whether there was no conflict of interest in the transactions.

