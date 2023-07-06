‘Like playing Snakes & Ladders’ — Woman spotted hanging her laundry down multiple storeys at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A netizen posted a video of a woman who hung clothes to dry in a most unusual way. Instead of using a regular line or even a rack, she hung them vertically, one below the other.

The video was posted anonymously on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page, where it was written that it had been taken on July 2 (Sunday) at around 12:30 in the afternoon, at Block 465 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singapore Incidents (@singapore_incidents)

The caption reads, “‘Like playing Snake & Ladder … Woman seen hang(ing) laundry down multiple floor.”

The video had been sent by a friend of the anonymous sender who had been at a neighbouring block. When he opened the door, he “saw an epic of ‘escape ladder’ of clothes hanging down at two floors.”

Since it was his first time witnessing something like this, he decided to record it.

A number of netizens commenting on the video were amazed at the woman’s ingenuity.

“I need this clothes hanger, my apartment is just too small.”

“Modern problems, modern solutions,” wrote another.

And one Instagram user wrote that the woman is “Living in year 2050.”

Others poked fun at her contraption.

“Helping town council to clean the walls with her clean laundries,” one chimed in.

“Waalaoo wei… If u stay below neighbors saw white clothe eg. blouse, long dress hanging like this scary leh…,” another wrote.

A netizen quipped, “Auntie does Fishing everyday on the building..”

Yet another wrote, “1st July can hang up Singapore flag on HDB for NDP. Instead, she go and hang clothes 🤦🏻‍♂️ misunderstood the memo.”

“Almost thought Singapore flags day coming,” one wrote.

One was annoyed, however, writing, “Don’t they care that their laundry are hanging right in front of other people’s face. Where’s the manners ?”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg