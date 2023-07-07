Morning Digest, July 7

Customer pays $2.80 for “pathetic” ice jelly finished in ‘2 mouthfuls’

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media lamenting over the small size of the dessert she bought, saying it only took her a short while to finish it. “Was at Kopitiam@V Hotel, above Lavender station for dinner on 30 June, 8.44 pm,” wrote a Ms Kong MaLa on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday night (July 4.), adding that it had been “a while” since she had had ice jelly. Read more here…

1,200 foreign healthcare workers granted PR status in last five years; MOH encourages volunteering opportunities for retired healthcare workers

SINGAPORE — According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), an average of 1,200 foreign healthcare workers were granted permanent resident (PR) status each year over the last five years. The Minister for Health, Ong Ye Kung, provided this information in response to a question posed by Dr Tan Wu Meng, a member of parliament from Jurong GRC, who filed the parliamentary question on Monday, Jul 3.

Dr Tan had asked the Minister for Health how many foreign healthcare workers across the medical, nursing and allied health fields have been granted Singapore permanent residency respectively, and whether foreign healthcare workers who have stood by Singapore and Singaporeans during the COVID-19 pandemic can be granted Singapore permanent residency more expeditiously.

Ya Hui tries the famous Korean AI-generated filter for her photos; she says people like artificial things nowadays

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Ya Hui shared that she has also tried the famous Korean AI-generated filter trend. She stated in her post caption: “Honestly, would you choose me or her?” as if the woman in the photos are not her. This Korean AI-generated filter trend is popular on TikTok right now and can be tried when one downloads the Snow App and pays S$7. One must prepare to have 10-20 photos to upload for the AI generator to work.

‘CAN TOUCH TAYLOR SWIFT’S HAND’ — Scalper offers front-row seats to The Eras Tour for $3000!

SINGAPORE: UOB’s July pre-sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ next March has come and gone. Eager fans snapped tickets in just three hours, which won’t be publicly available until Friday (July 7).

And now the scalpers have come out, with some offering tickets for as much as $3000 apiece. While this is a whopping amount, it may increase, given the intense Taylor Swift mania sweeping South East Asia and the rest of the globe.

‘Not all laws targeting online content are equal’ — Pritam Singh on why WP supports OCHA but not POFMA & FICA

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Wednesday (Jul 5), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh explained why the WP is in favour of the Online Criminal Harms Bill (OCHA), even as he reiterated the party’s objections to other laws aimed at regulating material on the web.

“Not all legislation passed in this House targeting online content is equal,” he said. “The Workers’ Party will support rules aimed at online content when they are in Singaporeans’ interest, such as with this Bill, but not otherwise.”

