Ya Hui tries the famous Korean AI-generated filter for her photos; she says people like artificial things nowadays

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Ya Hui shared that she has also tried the famous Korean AI-generated filter trend. She stated in her post caption: “Honestly, would you choose me or her?” as if the woman in the photos are not her.

This Korean AI-generated filter trend is popular on TikTok right now and can be tried when one downloads the Snow App and pays S$7. One must prepare to have 10-20 photos to upload for the AI-generator to work.

Netizens expressed their answers to her question in the comments section.

Local artist Jeremy Chan commented: “Of course it is you… This fake lei”, which gained a reply from Ya Hui stating: “come here. I’ll buy you coffee.”

Another local artist, Ze Liang, remarked: “Isn’t this you 😳” which Ya Hui replied with: “In the near future…”

One IG user admitted: “Don’t like artificial things 😕”, which the actress replied with: “I thought many people like artificial things now? 😆”

“Stick to yourself please HAHAHAHAHA”, a netizen jokingly declared.

“I don’t know which one to choose”, says another IG commenter.

“U.. don’t need AI”, mentioned one IG account.

More IG users declared that she is prettier that her AI version and said: “Still looking good in the original ❤”, “None look like you leh. You’re unique!”, Honestly, you look better!!”, “You prettier leh”, “U look prettier than the AI. 😯”, “Your original self is 100x better looking la! 🙂 lol especially when u’Re all plain”, and “Of course it’s you! 😍”

