Stories you might've missed, July 28

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Grab driver ‘usually’ clicks ‘arrived’ before reaching pickup point, 3rd encounter forces passenger to boycott service

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore and Grab.com

After experiencing his Grab driver clicking “arrived” despite not reaching the pickup point, a passenger decided to boycott the service altogether.

“Look at this picture. I booked a Grab while standing at the waiting stop. Driver has already clicked ARRIVE when he was still at the side of the road,” said Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Daniel Tan on Tuesday (July 26).

Read more here…

 

OPINION | When will Singapore’s leadership selection be as diverse as UK?

 

A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on July 25, 2022, shows Conservative politicians and candidates to be the the Leader of the Conservative Party, and Britain’s next Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak (L) and Liss Truss, as they appear on the BBC’s ‘The UK’s Next Prime Minister: The Debate’, in Victoria Hall in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on July 25, 2022. – Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing answers to Britain’s multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party’s lawmakers held a concluding vote. (Photo by JEFF OVERS / BBC / AFP) / NO USE AFTER AUGUST 13, 2022 23:00:00 GMT – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / JEFF OVERS-BBC ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS TO REPORT ON THE BBC PROGRAMME OR EVENT SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION – NO ARCHIVE – NO USE AFTER **AUGUST 14, 2022** – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / JEFF OVERS-BBC ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS TO REPORT ON THE BBC PROGRAMME OR EVENT SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION – NO ARCHIVE – NO USE AFTER **August 14, 2022** /

On Sept 5, it will be announced that the next British prime minister will be an Indian Hindu man or a white woman. On July 20, Rishi Sunak, a Brit of Indian Origin, and Liz Truss emerged as the final two competitors for the premiership, out of an initial pool of 11 contenders.

Around 160,000 members of the Conservative Party will choose between Sunak and Truss, and the results of the vote will be announced on September 5. Whoever wins, diversity has already won in British politics.

Read more here…

OPINION | The Right Type of Darkie — The Perfectly Electable Prime Minister

 

Photo: FB screengrab/http://beautifullyincoherent.blogspot.com

The race to replace Mr Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has been narrowed down to two and in September, the UK will either have its third woman or its first “non-white” Prime Minister.”

What makes this fact so intriguing is the fact that both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are members of the “Conservative” party, which has, for most of its history, been about the supremacy of the white male in the UK.

Read more here…

 

Singapore man runs 190 kilometres around the country to show Singaporeans can achieve that too!

 

Mr Ryo on one of his runs

Anyone who thinks that long-distance running around Singapore is too difficult, if not impossible, needs to meet Mr Ryo, who managed to log an impressive 190 kilometres all over the country.

And it’s one thing to cover many kilometres on your bike, or for a team or even a duo to run around Singapore together, but Mr Ryo did it completely alone on foot and has the receipts to show it.

Read more here…

 

Anti-vaxxer Iris Koh goes on rant against ‘fake media’ after getting slapped with 2 new charges

 

Iris Koh. Photo: YouTube screengrab/Iris Koh

Iris Koh, who has made a name for herself for standing up against the Covid-19 vaccines that have saved countless lives around the world, was recently announced to have two additional charges for allegedly making false representations to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For the new charges, she is said to have worked with Jipson Quah, 34, a general practitioner, to falsely claim that Gary Tho Kong Choong had gotten a Sinopharm vaccine when he had not so that Tho could get a vaccine certificate.

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

