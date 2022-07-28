Anti-vaxxer Iris Koh goes on rant against ‘fake media’ after getting slapped with 2 new charges

- Advertisement -

Iris Koh, who has made a name for herself for standing up against the Covid-19 vaccines that have saved countless lives around the world, was recently announced to have two additional charges for allegedly making false representations to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For the new charges, she is said to have worked with Jipson Quah, 34, a general practitioner, to falsely claim that Gary Tho Kong Choong had gotten a Sinopharm vaccine when he had not so that Tho could get a vaccine certificate.

She also has two earlier related charges of making false representations to MOH as well as for obstructing a police officer from performing their duties.

Koh, 46, who founded the anti-vaxxer group Healing the Divide, has protested her innocence.

Quah also now has multiple charges over false representations to MOH over the vaccines. Several others have also been charged in relation to these false representations.

In response, Koh has released a number of videos on YouTube.

She claims that the members of the group are “law-abiding citizens.”

“Healing the Divide will never ask our members to do anything illegal or participate in any illegal activities, least of all Cheat MOH with fake vaccination certificates.

All our chats are in the public telegram groups. All our articles are on our website. Our videos and events conducted via Zoom in broad daylight. We have nothing to hide.”

She further explained that she has only one goal—to “Sue the government and stop these (vaccine) mandates.”

However, the Healing the Divide founder also appears to have another enemy—the media.

“I’m sure the media will have a field day tomorrow,” she said in a video dated Jul 26, one day before the new charges against her were reported.

“Did the fake media report against my lawsuit against the Singapore government for crimes against humanity? No.

Did the fake media tell you that a nine-year-old boy has sued Mr Ong Ye Kung for harassing statements? No.

Did the fake media tell you that SPH (Singapore Press Holdings) has admitted that they were reporting not statements of fact for their newspaper reports against the unvaccinated in our community? No.”

Koh may have succumbed to all kinds of conspiracy theories, as she goes on to say:

“What else is the fake media not telling you?

Plenty, and it’s time you find out.”

She then says that she has been stressed and that she has three options—leave the country, “take the vaccine and die,” or “stand up and fight.”

Koh then cryptically claims that “many people have died recently,” what she is experiencing “is not that bad anyway, ‘cause I’m still alive, aren’t I?”

Contrary to her claims, a study from the Imperial College London published last month estimated that almost 20 million lives were saved by Covid-19 vaccines in one year since they were first administered to the public.

The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on June 23, says that an additional 600,000 deaths would have been avoided if the goal set by the World Health Organization to provide 40 per cent vaccination coverage by the end of last year had been reached.

In November of last year, MOH warned that Healing the Divide, “adopts an anti-vaccination stance and claims to warn people about the dangers of vaccination.”

The ministry added that the “Healing the Divide” YouTube channel “has a history of posting and sharing content that perpetuates falsehoods and misleading information about COVID-19 and vaccines.” /TISG

