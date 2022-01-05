Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 5

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) posted about his return to work on Facebook on Monday (Jan 3).
“Like many Singaporeans who started the new year with a return to in-person office work, the #workersparty likewise resumed our face-to-face ground activities this week,” he wrote.
Drifting gone wrong: Car skids to road barrier while exiting ECP to Still Road
“This exit is very dangerous. My friend who’s staying at the block next to it always rudely awaken at night by the accident at this area due to sharp bend,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday (Jan 3), sharing feedback from the cam car driver.
The driver recording the scene on a dashboard camera witnessed the possible dangers along the sharp bend previously mentioned.
3 COVID cases leads to lockdown of 1.17 million people in central China
Three new Covid-19 infections, all asymptomatic, caused the lockdown of more than one million people in Yuzhou, a city in central China.
Due to the “zero Covid” strategy Beijing adopted since the beginning of the pandemic, Yuzhou is just the latest area affected by a restrictive lockdown even as China prepares for the Winter Olympics, which is scheduled to be held in Beijing and neighbouring towns Yanqing and Chongli from Feb 4 to 20.
Public raises over S$85,000 for Loh Kean Yew after he won S$0 for badminton world championship
Singapore — “I felt compelled to do something to thank him for what he has achieved for himself and Singapore, and further encourage him towards his badminton hope and dreams,” wrote a member of the public who started a campaign to pool in funds to support shuttler, Loh Kean Yew.
PSP files adjournment motion on VDS measures, concerned they’ll be extended to children
Singapore — Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai took to Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 4) to announce that Ms Hazel Poa filed an adjournment motion on the Vaccination-differentiated Safe (VDS) Management Measures for this year’s first Parliament session.
Ms Poa is Mr Leong’s fellow PSP NCMP.
Mr Leong expressed concern whether these measures would be extended to children as well.
The first Parliament session for 2022 will be held next week, from Jan 10 to 12.
