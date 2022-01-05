Home News Featured News Man claims to vote for PAP to get security guard salary, S$3,530...

Man claims to vote for PAP to get security guard salary, S$3,530 by 2028, night shifts “very relaxing and can sleep”

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/Flex Point Security/used for illustration purposes only

Sounds like a dream job, no? Get paid more than $3,500 a month and sleep on the job. But then, is that for real?

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Facebook user claims on the SG Opposition page that a man told him he will continue voting for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) so that he can secure a “relaxing and can sleep” job as a security guard working the night shift.

In this “iron rice bowl” job, he said, he can be assured of earning at least $3,500 a month by 2028.

It was announced in November 2021 that the entry-level pay for security guards would rise by an average of 6.6 per cent annually from 2022 to 2028.

The changes mean that by 2023, the legally-mandated minimum pay for a security officer will be $1,650 a month.

- Advertisement 1-

This followed the latest review of the private security wage model which all private security agencies are required to follow in order to be licensed.

This means that the gross salary for the lowest-rank security officer will go up from the current minimum of S$2,193 to S$3,530 in 2028; and the range for a senior security officer from S$3,109 to S$4,430 over the same period.

In the Facebook post, the netizen says that the wannabe security guard who identifies as a PAP supporter said he would keep voting for the incumbents “because of this”.

The man said that he would do so because he “just needs to spend $150 to attend 3 security guard course to get his security license. Than (sic) he have (sic) a iron rice bowl job with a salary of $3.5k by 2028”. A search online found the cost of security officer courses ranging from S$207 to S$217.

But here’s the rub: The man referred to supposedly wants to be a security guard because “night shift security guard very relaxing and can sleep”. Is he for real?

Netizens who commented on the post ranged from super-serious to those who joked that security guards were set to be replaced by robots. Some of them observed that by the time 2028 rolls around, inflation would also have ensured that a pay scale that looks tempting now may not seem so attractive.

- Advertisement 2-

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Man claims to vote for PAP to get security guard salary, S$3,530 by 2028, night shifts “very relaxing and can sleep”

Singapore — A Facebook user claims on the SG Opposition page that a man told him he will continue voting for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) so that he can secure a "relaxing and can sleep" job as...
Read more
Celebrity

By2’s Miko breaks silence after twin sister Yumi’s rumoured suicide attempt following allegations of affair with Wang Leehom

Singapore — Miko Bae, the other half of Taiwan-based duo By2, broke her silence in a Weibo post on New Year’s Eve, a week...
Read more
Home News

Panda cub still sees snaking queues, netizens don’t understand its hype, others fear COVID virus spread

Singapore — Since Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore was unveiled to visitors on Thursday (Dec 30), throngs of people have...
Read more
Food

Netizens found the best Korean food stall in Geylang! Chef is Korean too!

Singapore — A Facebook post of a woman who thoroughly enjoyed, and posted mouth-watering photos of, Korean food at 121 Geylang East Central has...
Read more
Home News

Crocodile spotted at Sg Buloh, exits fence, agitated by people walking across its path despite warning not to by photographer

Singapore — The sighting of a saltwater crocodile while it rested behind a fence at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve recently went viral. And now it...
Read more
Featured News

Man claims to vote for PAP to get security guard salary, S$3,530 by 2028, night shifts “very relaxing and can sleep”

Singapore — A Facebook user claims on the SG Opposition page that a man told him he will continue...
Read more
Celebrity

By2’s Miko breaks silence after twin sister Yumi’s rumoured suicide attempt following allegations of affair with Wang Leehom

Singapore — Miko Bae, the other half of Taiwan-based duo By2, broke her silence in a Weibo post on...
Read more
Home News

Panda cub still sees snaking queues, netizens don’t understand its hype, others fear COVID virus spread

Singapore — Since Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore was unveiled to visitors on Thursday (Dec...
Read more
Food

Netizens found the best Korean food stall in Geylang! Chef is Korean too!

Singapore — A Facebook post of a woman who thoroughly enjoyed, and posted mouth-watering photos of, Korean food at...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore