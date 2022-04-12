Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 12

Man caught on cam trying to break into car by tampering driver door with a ruler in JB market
A video of a man caught on camera tampering with the door of a parked car is circulating online, sparking concern among netizens.
Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared a video of the incident on Monday (Apr 12), with the caption “Beware JB Pandan Market”.
A woman convicted of killing her husband saved from the gallows!
Malaysia has witnessed a number of recent criminal case victories, including the release of a man convicted of drug trafficking, and today local news reports say a 22-year-old woman was released from the death penalty for murdering her husband.
After being found guilty of murdering her husband five years ago, the High Court in Johor, Muar, ordered the lady to be imprisoned for a length of time until she is pardoned by the Sultan of Johor.
Child abuse in S’pore continues to rise following record high cases in a decade in 2020; majority cases of neglect
Since 2015, MSF has introduced more rigorous screening tools and training for professionals such as social workers, educators, counsellors, and health professionals.
SG actor, Wang Lei helps to raise cash rewards up to S$48,500 (RM150,000) in total for anyone who finds M’sian insurance agent who disappeared Apr 5
After a 22-year-old insurance agent from Malaysia vanished earlier this month, Getai singer Wang Lei took to Facebook to appeal for help with finding her.
Additionally, he has added $3,200 (RM10,000) to the reward money of S$32,300 (RM100,000) offered by the woman’s father’s employer to those able to track Chia Min Yong down.
Woman pays $22 for pineapple tarts with no pineapple, says, “Nenas nya hilang” (The pineapple is gone)
When one buys pineapple tarts, they can reasonably expect that there will be pineapple in most, if not all, of the delicious bites they take? Right?
Then again, maybe not. One woman posted a video of a plastic container of some very nice-looking pineapple tarts. The only problem was, most of which were kosong, or empty.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg