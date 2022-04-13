Morning Digest, Apr 13

Woman jaywalks in the middle of the road, ‘looking at her phone like she is at some shopping mall’
Although jaywalking incidents typically involve pedestrians crossing the road at the wrong place, a woman was spotted walking leisurely in the middle of the road and looking at her phone while a vehicle waited behind her.
“Saw this woman walking in the middle of a two-lane road,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday (Apr 11).
The woman appeared to have no intention of crossing the road but walking in the middle of it as cars passed by.
VIDEO: ‘2 fast 2 reckless’ cyclist slams hard into another bike with parent & child
After appearing to have lost control of the handlebars, a cyclist was caught on camera slamming into another bicycle with a parent and a child in tow.
“Leetarded korkster rides like a korkster and slams his bicycle into another bicycle which has a child seated with a parent (sic),” wrote Facebook page SGFollowsAll on Sunday (Apr 10).
Woman pays $22 for pineapple tarts with no pineapple, says, “Nenas nya hilang” (The pineapple is gone)
When one buys pineapple tarts, they can reasonably expect that there will be pineapple in most, if not all, of the delicious bites they take? Right?
Then again, maybe not. One woman posted a video of a plastic container of some very nice-looking pineapple tarts. The only problem was, most of which were kosong, or empty.
