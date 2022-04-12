SG actor, Wang Lei helps to raise cash rewards up to S$48,500 (RM150,000) in total for anyone who finds M’sian insurance agent who disappeared Apr 5

- Advertisement -

After a 22-year-old insurance agent from Malaysia vanished earlier this month, Getai singer Wang Lei took to Facebook to appeal for help with finding her.

Additionally, he has added $3,200 (RM10,000) to the reward money of S$32,300 (RM100,000) offered by the woman’s father’s employer to those able to track Chia Min Yong down.

Wang is not personally acquainted with Ms Chia. However, he said in an Apr 9 Facebook video that she is the daughter of a friend of a friend.

Moreover, as Wang is a father himself, his heart was moved by Ms Chia’s family’s plight.

The singer said that if Ms Chia needs a job, he is ready to offer one in Singapore.

Ms Chia was last seen on April 5, according to an article in China Press. Her story was also told on the MySelangor community Facebook page and went on to be shared thousands of times.

On that date, she is said to have left her home to meet a client but failed to return. Upon checking her belongings, her family found that only her passport was missing, giving rise to the possibility that she has been victimised by overseas job scammers.

But Ms Chia did not even have a change of clothes with her, nor did she tell her employer she was resigning.

Police later found her car.

Her family does not believe that she has run away.

However, prior to going missing, the agent is said to have sent text messages to her family and boyfriend, letting them know she was on her way to Johor Bahru to apply for a job that pays S$2,600 (RM8,000) monthly.

Ms Chia’s family and boyfriend are doubtful, however, that she sent these messages herself.

In addition to the reward money offered for finding her, Wang has extended his generosity and said that if the insurance agent has been kidnapped and ransom money is being demanded, he will give an additional S$16,200 (RM50,000).

This brings up the reward money up to S$48,500 (RM150,000).

Should she need a job, the getai singer turned wildly successful live-streamer said Ms Chia can work as a customer service agent or an assistant at his company in Penang.

On Monday (Apr 11), Wang posted another video appealing for help to find Ms Chia, writing, “Dear parents, can you please help me find this little girl? Please share far and wide the world.”

The singer’s videos appealing for help to find her can be seen here and here.

Anyone with information about the missing girl may call the following numbers in Malaysia, 0163501393 (Lucas) or 0126388570 (Minnie), the post on MySelangor Facebook says. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg