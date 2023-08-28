Stop overthinking with 8 simple words

Some people tend to overthink when making big decisions, but here is a mindset trick that stops overthinking with just eight simple words.

In a TikTok video, anxiety and mindset coach Paul Sheppard outlines a simple meditation technique that Eckhart Tolle proposed in his book The Power of Now.

In his video, he talks about how unusual yet effective the trick is. Sheppard says the best way to start is by closing their eyes, taking a deep breath through the belly and breathing out through the mouth.

The Mindset Trend

“Let all the tension go around your face, around your body, around your jaw. And then direct your attention to your thoughts, to your mind. Then ask yourself mentally this one question, ‘I wonder what my next thought will be?'” Sheppard guided.

The idea of this exercise is to be mindful and live completely in the present moment. We overthink often because of our thoughts, emotions and past experiences. The idea of not being attached to thoughts is to prevent rumination.

Tolle says the idea is to be a witness to the emotions and allow them to exist without making any judgment.

The basics of mindfulness mediation

Here’s a basic guide to achieving mindfulness meditation and preventing overthinking and rumination from Tolle’s book The Power of Now:

• Be aware of your inner body and mindfulness

• What’s going on inside me right now?

• Pay attention to your breathing

• Accept the world around you exactly as it is

• Focus on your inner body, your aches and pains, if any, and what part of your body is bothering you in terms of health

“The fact that breath has no form is one of the reasons why breath awareness is an extremely effective way of bringing space into your life, of generating consciousness. It is an excellent meditation object precisely because it is not an object, has no shape or form.”

