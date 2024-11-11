;
Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

ByLydia Koh

November 11, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, ENA’s “Brewing Love” has shared new preview images ahead of tonight’s episode!

The series follows the charming love story between Chae Yong Joo (Kim Sejeong), a highly-driven sales expert at a liquor company who keeps her feelings hidden, and Yoon Min Joo (Lee Jong Won), a sensitive brewery owner skilled at sensing emotions.

Photo: Instagram/ENA

Spoilers

In previous episodes, Chae Yong Joo persistently pursued Yoon Min Joo, who initially felt overwhelmed by her advances.

Trying to protect himself emotionally, Min Joo attempted to keep his distance, but Yong Joo’s persistence began to break through his defences.

As they drew closer, the romantic tension between them grew, setting up a thrilling storyline.

New stills hint at a fresh turn in their relationship. In one shot, Yong Joo observes Min Joo closely as if strategizing to capture his heart.

Her focused expression shows her resolve, while Min Joo’s nervous glances suggest he is aware of her attention, adding a touch of humour to the scene.

The intrigue now centres on what Yong Joo may discover by watching him so intently.

Growing closeness

Other images depict their growing closeness. In one scene, Min Joo tenderly wipes whipping cream from Yong Joo’s face, leading to a fluttering moment as his hand touches her cheek.

Yong Joo, typically confident, is momentarily flustered, while Min Joo’s subtle charm deepens the tension.

In another scene, Yong Joo mingles with the locals while Min Joo looks on, smiling – raising questions about his change of heart toward her.

“Chae Yong Joo is determined to win Yoon Min Joo’s heart,” the production team hinted. “Watch this space for exciting developments that will change their relationship!”

The airing of “Brewing Love” is set for Nov 11 at 10 pm KST.

Kim Se Jeong is a gifted actress and singer from South Korea. She rose to fame after finishing second in the popular survival show “Produce 101,” which led to her becoming a member of the project girl group I.O.I.

She was also a member of Gugudan, a girl group contracted to Jellyfish Entertainment.

