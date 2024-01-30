;
SG Economy

STI up 0.4% — Singapore shares rise at Tuesday’s open

ByMary Alavanza

January 30, 2024
SGX

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares rise at Tuesday’s open following the positive trend in global equities overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) saw a gain of 0.4% or 10.98 points, reaching 3,151.29 as of 9:01 am, The Business Times reports.

The broader market showcased a healthy performance, with gainers outnumbering losers at 72 to 39. A total of 79.8 million securities, amounting to S$53.8 million, changed hands during the session.

Leading the pack in terms of volume, Seatrium witnessed a 1.9% dip, falling to S$0.106 after a substantial 47.4 million securities were transacted. Meanwhile, mm2 Asia experienced brisk trading, albeit with a 4.6% drop, landing at S$0.021.

Banking stocks contributed to the positive sentiment in early morning trade. DBS gained 0.4%, increasing by S$0.11 to reach S$32. UOB showed a 0.5% rise, with an uptick of S$0.13 at S$28.44, while OCBC also joined the upward trend, growing by 0.5% or S$0.06 to reach S$12.94.

The buoyancy in the Singapore market mirrored the upbeat mood on Wall Street, where both the Dow and S&P 500 set fresh records on Monday.

See also  Singapore stocks open higher again on Thursday—STI rose by 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a 0.6% increase, closing at 38,333.45 – its third consecutive all-time high.

Simultaneously, the S&P 500 reclaimed record territory with a 0.8% gain, reaching 4,927.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index saw a robust climb of 1.1%, closing at 15,628.04. /TISG

Read related: SGX and IDX signs MOU to “foster greater access and connectivity”

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Close to 60% of Singapore companies plan to expand abroad

November 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated as trading began on Thursday—STI dropped by 0.3%

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Asia

Gen Z workers prioritize ‘stable income and personal achievement’—Ateneo study reveals

November 16, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

Singapore struggles with AI adoption as workers reluctant to reskill—JobStreet report

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

SIA Group passenger traffic up 7.4% YoY, and cargo loads rise 20.2% in Oct 2024

November 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

A surge in credit card fraud involving foreign syndicates targets Singapore retailers

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.