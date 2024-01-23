;
STI up 0.2%: SG shares rise at Tuesday’s open

January 23, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore shares made gains at Tuesday’s open as the global equities market closed on a high note yesterday. The Straits Times Index (STI) kicked off the trading session by rising 0.2%, or 5.78 points, reaching 3,154.90 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reports.

Market data reveals that gainers outnumbered losers, with 76 companies in the green and 34 in the red. Trading activity was active, with 63 million securities changing hands, amounting to S$49.1 million in value.

Seatrium took the lead as the most actively traded counter by volume during the opening session. The stock witnessed a 0.9% increase, or S$0.001, reaching S$0.108 after 45.5 million securities were transacted.

CapitaLand Investment was another noteworthy player in the market, experiencing brisk trading. However, the company faced a slight setback, with a 1.4% decrease, or S$0.04, bringing its value down to S$2.88.

Meanwhile, the banking sector saw positive movement early in the morning. DBS edged up 0.2%, or S$0.06, to S$31.96. UOB showed a 0.5% increase, or S$0.15, reaching S$28.08, while OCBC gained 0.5%, or S$0.06, rising to S$12.97.

See also  Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

The positive momentum in the Singapore share market aligns with the upbeat global equities performance from the previous day. Investors seem optimistic, contributing to the rise in stock values across various sectors. /TISG

