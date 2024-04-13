Lifestyle

Starlink Black Market: Are Musk’s dishes fueling conflict worldwide?

ByJara Carballo

April 13, 2024
starlink-black-market:-are-musk’s-dishes-fueling-conflict-worldwide?

Starlink

Black market dealers are peddling Elon Musk’s coveted SpaceX Starlink kits to unconventional buyers, ranging from Sudanese rebels to Russian forces entrenched in Ukraine.

This illicit commerce in these satellite dishes, prized for their provision of low earth orbit (LEO) broadband internet, has sparked outrage among US lawmakers, Ukrainian intelligence, and investigative journalists alike.

From the war-torn landscapes of Yemen and Sudan to the embattled regions of eastern Ukraine under Russian control, contraband Starlink internet has become a tool of choice for militants. These rebel groups, armed with high-tech connectivity, have leveraged Starlink to operate spy drones and orchestrate attacks with unprecedented precision.

In North Africa, the Russian-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have reportedly ordered hundreds of these terminals through third-party sellers, as confirmed by both sellers and Sudanese military sources.

Musk ignorant of black market?

Echoing earlier claims by Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, reports suggest that Russian troops have covertly obtained and deployed Starlink systems, enhancing their operational capabilities on the ground.

Despite mounting pressure on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to intervene and halt the flow of smuggled Starlink kits, the company has remained largely unresponsive, leaving industry experts baffled and frustrated.

Complicating matters further, SpaceX finds itself ensnared in geopolitical tensions, with both Russia and China imposing bans on Starlink sales due to the company’s deep ties to the US defense sector.

As conflicts escalate, the strategic value of Musk’s satellite becomes apparent. In Ukraine, where Russian forces initially grappled with limited satellite coverage, the acquisition of Starlink systems offered a lifeline, enabling more communication and coordination on the battlefield.

Despite assurances from SpaceX that it will address misuse of its technology, concerns persist over the company’s ability to regulate the distribution and usage of Starlink, leaving stakeholders grappling with the implications of this burgeoning illicit trade.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Amanda Knox faces renewed legal battle in Italy

The post Starlink Black Market: Are Musk’s dishes fueling conflict worldwide? appeared first on The Independent News.

ByJara Carballo

Related Post

Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Would you rather be on good terms with your boss and lose out on being close to your colleagues?”

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

S’porean quits toxic job but now can’t find another one, has been searching for more than 6 months

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Breaks my heart to see him cry…” — Wife shares her husband’s tearful moment saying goodbye to his Honda Civic as COE expires

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Singaporeans favor sustainable travel, but few are willing to pay extra

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Gaming

#XiamTheScams: “Fun yet educational” anti-scam game offers over S$200,000 worth of prizes

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Four industrial units in Redhill listed for $4.55 million

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Celebrity

In an interview with Vogue Japan, Jin reveals that his objective is to make ARMY members happy

October 24, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.