Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk lost “eight or nine” teeth during filming Netflix’s South Korean mega-hit

ByLydia Koh

November 13, 2024
KOREA: As reported by Deadline, the risks of Squid Game extend beyond the fictional dangers, affecting even its creators.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, revealed to the BBC that producing Season 1 was so stressful it cost him “eight or nine” teeth, an increase from the six previously reported.

This ordeal raises the question of why he would return for more. Hwang explained that financial incentives motivated him to create Season 2.

Despite Squid Game becoming Netflix’s biggest show in 2021, Hwang initially didn’t see significant financial returns, as Netflix’s licensing deal limited his earnings.

Now, he hopes that the second season will help make up for the financial gap and continue the story he left unfinished.

Photo: Instagram/Hwang Dong-hyuk

Fair compensation

The topic of fair compensation has become significant in Korea, a key region for Netflix due to its highly popular original series, including The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

In April 2023, Netflix pledged a $2.5 billion investment in Korean content over the next five years.

See also  'Squid Game' Korean actress has a Malaysian doppelgänger?

However, Korean lawmakers have raised concerns over Netflix’s profit-sharing model, arguing that the streamer’s influence has increased local production costs.

Netflix’s VP of Content for Korea, Don Kang, stated that the company aims to reward creators competitively with upfront payments that resemble residuals, often higher than traditional models.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller television series created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix.

It premiered on Sept 17, 2021, and quickly became a global sensation, breaking records for Netflix and captivating audiences worldwide.

Losing more teeth

Returning on Dec 26, Squid Game Season 2 will follow protagonist Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, as he re-enters the deadly competition with plans to dismantle it.

The new season also promises more backstory on the Front Man, with actor Lee Byung-hun hinting that viewers will gain insight into the character’s motivations.

Despite the intense workload, Hwang joked that he might lose more teeth, saying he’ll likely need a dentist soon.

