SportsHub and Clarke Quay: Have Singaporeans been shortchanged?

Singapore’s current so-called nightlife scene is nowhere near as vibrant as in the decades before the 2000s. And that’s a big shame especially because we do not seem to have people who truly understand what it is that we are missing. We may have planners and property owners but that’s it, nothing more.

Let’s look at what has disappeared.

In the 1960s-70s, you could go to Punggol end, jump into a bumboat which would bring you to a kelong nightclub. For those who did not want to go so far, they could make their way to the Kelong Nightclub in Cathay Building right in the heart of the city. Still on the theme of kelongs and boats, you could also go to Clifford Pier where you had two great choices. There was the Singapore Lady, a full-blown middle size ship transformed into a brightly lit nightclub in the water near where Clifford Pier was. Nearby was the Junk, a small boat turned into a floating disco.

The types of night spots you could spend your time in and had a good time were endless.

You needed a booklet to list them.

Every other hotel, big or small, had a lounge or nightclub or two – the Peninsular Plaza, Taipan, South-east Asia, Mandarin, Ming Court, Hilton, Orchard, Ladyhill, Shangri-La, Holiday Inn, Goodwood, Oberoi, Marco Polo, Cuscaden, Hyatt, Dynasty.

There were nightclubs literally everywhere. There were the Fountain along Serangoon Road, West End in Pasir Panjang, Springdale in Yio Chu Kang and so on.

The 1980s-1990s brought in the big ones. Apart from a number of the later large clubs whose names I cannot recall, Planet Marina – in the reclaimed land where Marina Bay Sand is – was a glitzy entertainment complex. A favourite spot in the complex was Paisley Pub. Fire, Rumours, Scandals and then Zouk appeared next.

Out in the Katong/Siglap/Changi suburb were Ria Country Club in Upper East Coast Road, Ocean Park at Jackie’s Bowl and Peppermint Park in Parkway Parade.

And finally came the clubs in Mohamed Sultan Road introduced by ex-journalist Peter Wong. His Front Page, Next Page, Madame Wong, Wong San brought an explosion of pubs in the area. And in Tanjong Pagar and Paramount shopping centre.

All have gone.

In their place, we have……almost nothing.

Orchard Road is dead, sans Orchard Towers, catering to adventurous tourists. Boat Quay is struggling.

Clarke Quay, which is a kind of last hope, is trying to re-invent itself for the umpteenth time. It is undergoing a $62 million revamp.

Does this mean our pop music lovers and Singaporeans at large have long decided to stay at home to watch Netflix?

Does this also mean older Singaporeans are no longer interested in nightlife which must necessarily be an integral part of any cosmopolitan city, like Hong Kong, New York or London? No.

There should be something for everyone.

Singapore needs more think big entrepreneurs – and not more small-minded and ultra-cautious planners and administrators always playing safe and over-dictating what people should or should not do.

The big turnout at the Jeff Ng basking performance in Dhoby Ghaut tells me night life in Singapore is far from dead. Our pent-up entertainment crowd has nowhere to go!

We need, even as we watch the Covid-19 numbers, a total review of our plans – whether it is about Clarke Quay or the mega SportsHub (which should seriously look at entertainment to help sustain its existence: remember Paul Simon and Metallica).

We need to pressure the integrated resorts (casino operators) to keep to their promises to bring the big item acts to Singapore. Where are the Faye Wong, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett?

Singaporeans have been short-changed.

Tan Bah Bah, consulting editor of TheIndependent.Sg, is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company.

