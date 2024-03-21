Lifestyle

Sports group under fire for allegedly having non-Whites only criteria for job requirement 

March 21, 2024
Amidst growing concerns from conservatives, allegations of rising discrimination against White Americans are gaining traction. A sports group is under fire after they went viral for an alleged job requirement. Critics argue that such practices violate the Civil Rights Act, which strictly prohibits such bias. Of particular contention is the inclusion of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) as a purported “skill” requirement under the guise of “skills and qualifications.” 

This contentious stance is sparking heated debates over equity, fairness, and the interpretation of anti-discrimination laws, with many questioning the legality and ethical implications of such policies.

Following that, some are blaming the DEI initiative for such requirements. SHRM states, in recent months, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) debate has intensified, drawing attention from politicians, social activists, and now, billionaires. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, ignited controversy when he denounced DEI, asserting it equated to racism, a sentiment echoed by hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

In addition to this, critics leverage laws like Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act to challenge DEI, raising questions about its efficacy and legality. The backlash reveals deep divisions regarding race, equity, and corporate responsibility.

Conservatives angry at sports group for allegedly wanting to hire non-White people only 

Furthermore, it seems that the sports company has removed the job listing completely from their Linkedin account. However, their other jobs did not place the same “skill” requirement that was allegedly on the deleted job. X users state that Americans should take action against major corporations discriminating against others. 

In addition to this, X users claim that if a White person was rejected from a position in that company, they should start a lawsuit against them. Conservatives state that class action lawsuits worked for the Democrats, and they claim that those supporting the GOP should do the same. 

NY officials allegedly eye seizure of Trump Tower for affordable illegal immigrant housing project

